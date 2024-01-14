January 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds says voters pine for ‘peace’ of the Donald Trump era
byron Donalds tests positive for COVID-19 just before a Donald Trump rally in South Florida. Image via the White House.

Jacob OglesJanuary 14, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - Presidential

Ron DeSantis embraces ‘underdog’ status ahead of Iowa caucuses

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

The Civil War keeps coming up for Republican candidates. It reflects tensions inside the GOP

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.7.24

byron donalds
The Naples Republican told Fox Business Trump can get the country back on track.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said the world was less turbulent under President Donald Trump. That’s why voters will return him to the White House, the Naples Republican predicted.

“The world was actually at peace when President Trump was running the White House,” Donalds said.

Donalds appeared on Sunday Morning Futures, telling host Maria Bartiromo he felt confident Trump will win the Republican nomination for President and another term in the White House. He made the comments a day before the Iowa caucuses, the first delegate-awarding contest for the Republican nomination for President.

The comments about peace also come during a period of significant military conflict around the world. That notably includes an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and war in Israel after terrorist attacks by Hamas in October.

Polls show Trump dominating the field in Iowa. The Naples Republican, who endorsed the former President in April, told Fox Business audiences he has every confidence Trump will win the caucuses.

“At the end of the day, the voters of Iowa, just like the voters in every other state in the country, they want a return of Donald Trump,” Donalds said. “It’s very simple, Maria. He knows how to do the job. He knows how to get the country back on track. He did it once. He can do it again.”

Recent general election match-ups signal Trump would beat Biden if the election were held today.

“The people of Iowa remember how the country was running, how efficient it was, how our borders were secure,” Donalds said. “People in Iowa want to get back to that.”

Donalds endorsed Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as have most members of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Notably, Donalds is rumored to be on a short list of potential contenders as Trump’s running mate in 2024. He also has gained national prominence in the last year after two runs for Speaker of the House amid leadership turmoil in the Chamber. He has been part of budget negotiations representing the GOP’s conservative wing in the chamber.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis embraces 'underdog' status ahead of Iowa caucuses

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    January 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    A rising star in the Republican Party, and look you Demo cultists, he’s not an old white guy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories