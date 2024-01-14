Byron Donalds says voters pine for ‘peace’ of the Donald Trump era

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said the world was less turbulent under President Donald Trump. That’s why voters will return him to the White House, the Naples Republican predicted.

“The world was actually at peace when President Trump was running the White House,” Donalds said.

Donalds appeared on Sunday Morning Futures, telling host Maria Bartiromo he felt confident Trump will win the Republican nomination for President and another term in the White House. He made the comments a day before the Iowa caucuses, the first delegate-awarding contest for the Republican nomination for President.

The comments about peace also come during a period of significant military conflict around the world. That notably includes an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and war in Israel after terrorist attacks by Hamas in October.

Polls show Trump dominating the field in Iowa. The Naples Republican, who endorsed the former President in April, told Fox Business audiences he has every confidence Trump will win the caucuses.

“At the end of the day, the voters of Iowa, just like the voters in every other state in the country, they want a return of Donald Trump,” Donalds said. “It’s very simple, Maria. He knows how to do the job. He knows how to get the country back on track. He did it once. He can do it again.”

Recent general election match-ups signal Trump would beat Biden if the election were held today.

“The people of Iowa remember how the country was running, how efficient it was, how our borders were secure,” Donalds said. “People in Iowa want to get back to that.”

Donalds endorsed Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as have most members of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Notably, Donalds is rumored to be on a short list of potential contenders as Trump’s running mate in 2024. He also has gained national prominence in the last year after two runs for Speaker of the House amid leadership turmoil in the Chamber. He has been part of budget negotiations representing the GOP’s conservative wing in the chamber.