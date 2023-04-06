Byron Donalds endorses Donald Trump for President in 2024

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is endorsing former President Donald Trump’s campaign to return to the White House.

“There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize this moment and deliver what we need,” Donalds said in a statement, “to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again.”

The endorsement was first reported by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott.

The Naples Republican is picking sides in a seemingly inevitable battle of Florida men for the GOP nomination. Trump in November announced he would make a third run for President. Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to announce his campaign within weeks.

Donalds is the third member of the Florida congressional delegation to endorse Trump. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, is already backing Trump. Notably, Gaetz was among those to support Donalds as an alternative House Speaker choice during a protracted leadership fight in Congress earlier this year. U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, also has endorsed Trump.

Donalds notably holds a history with both men. While still a state Representative, Donalds supported DeSantis’ first run for Governor, campaigning alongside him in Southwest Florida.

After DeSantis’ narrow 2018 victory, DeSantis initially appeared to favor Donalds as his first choice for Chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Ultimately, Donalds lost a local contest for county Republican Executive Chair, making him ineligible for the state post.

But Donalds continued to support DeSantis’ agenda in the state House, and maintained a solid relationship with the Governor after winning a seat in Congress. The two worked closely together in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian making landfall in his Southwest Florida district, and he has talked up DeSantis’ prospects at becoming President.

But Donalds ultimately sided with Trump, who endorsed Donalds’ first campaign for Congress in 2020 and his re-election in 2022.

“The 2024 presidential election is uniquely important, because Americans will decide the direction of our nation’s future,” Donalds said. “At the center of this decision, voters must determine the commander-in-chief who is best equipped to lead our country and stand in the breach, putting themselves on the line, with a willingness to sacrifice everything to save our Republic. 2024 isn’t simply an election. It is an inflection point in our nation’s history, and it is an inflection point in world history.

“Look around right now. Our economy is a mess. Inflation is making life unaffordable for our families. Our borders have become completely insecure. Our justice system has become an injustice system. Foreign leaders test our mettle, and are pushing us toward the brink of World War III. Far too many Americans have simply given up hope, and even lost their faith. I refuse to accept this as our future.”

The first vote Donalds cast after being sworn in to Congress notably was to object to certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college win over Trump in 2020. He recently spoke out against the treatment of prisoners arrested after the Jan. 6 riots attempted to disrupt that process.

Now, Donalds said he wants Trump back in the Oval Office.

“This is America, the greatest nation man has ever known,” he said. “At the toughest moments in our history, leaders have stepped forward and seized the moment. Not just anyone, but truly transformational figures, with the resolve and determination to rise above the chaos and inspire a generation of Americans to follow their lead against seemingly insurmountable obstacles.”