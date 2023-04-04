April 4, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis holds slight edge over Donald Trump in Florida

A.G. GancarskiApril 4, 20233min0

trump desantis
The Governor leads the former President 44% to 39% in the Mason-Dixon survey.

A new poll shows Ron DeSantis with a slight edge over Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 Presidential Primary in Florida.

DeSantis is at 44% support, 5 points ahead of Trump’s 39%, and 41 points ahead of former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley, who musters just 3% support. An additional 12% of the 507 respondents were undecided, and 3% wanted someone else.

The Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy survey was in the field from March 27 through March 30, which means that most of the polling came before the former President’s indictment became official.

DeSantis enjoys a much greater advantage over Trump in terms of overall favorability.

A full 87% of the likely Republican voters polled approved of DeSantis, against just 7% disapproval, with 6% more feeling “neutral” about the Governor. Trump is regarded favorably by just 71% of respondents, with 19% disapproval, and 10% declaring neutrality.

The Mason-Dixon survey is the second straight poll to suggest a neck-and-neck battle between the Florida Governor and the former President. A March survey of 443 Republican Florida voters from Emerson College shows the former President up 3 points over the Florida Governor. Trump took 47% of those surveyed, with DeSantis taking 44%. No other candidate even got 5% support in that poll, again indicating a two-person race.

This latest poll’s margin of error in the poll is +/- 4.4 percentage points.

Other polls have shown more variance.

The Florida Governor had 52% support in the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey of the race conducted early in March, 25 points ahead of Trump. Meanwhile, a January survey by Suffolk University and USA Today found Trump was the choice of 47% of those surveyed, while DeSantis was preferred by 40%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

