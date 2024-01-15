Poll: Ron DeSantis in third place in South Dakota, with 9% support

Republicans may not be thinking about the South Dakota Presidential Primary yet, but residents of the upper Midwest state seem to be thinking they want four more years of Donald Trump.

That’s a takeaway from a new Victory Insights poll. The survey shows Trump as the “undisputed” front-runner, with 52% support ahead of June’s nonbinding Primary. (Delegates will be chosen at a state convention.)

Far behind in second place is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has 12% support and is the only other candidate in double digits.

Ron DeSantis has 9% support, just ahead of Chris Christie (7%) and well ahead of fifth-place Vivek Ramaswamy (3%).

While 17% of voters are undecided, Trump’s majority suggests he’s in good shape with South Dakota voters.

Trump has the backing of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, an endorsement conferred back in September 2023.

“I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country,” Noem said, endorsing Trump at an event that she claimed other candidates said they had “better things to do” than attend.

The poll comes out days after North Dakota’s Governor, former presidential candidate Doug Burgum, endorsed Trump.

And in terms of presidential preference, the two Dakotas look the same, with Trump over 50% in one of the rare polls taken of that North Dakota’s GOP base.