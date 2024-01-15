January 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis in third place in South Dakota, with 9% support
Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 15, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Mario Knapp tops Miami-Dade Sheriff race fundraising in Q4 with $70K haul

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Bettors rate Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis wanted Chris Christie to ‘stay in’ GOP race through New Hampshire

desantis 2 ap
Trump has majority support ahead of a nonbinding June Primary.

Republicans may not be thinking about the South Dakota Presidential Primary yet, but residents of the upper Midwest state seem to be thinking they want four more years of Donald Trump.

That’s a takeaway from a new Victory Insights poll. The survey shows Trump as the “undisputed” front-runner, with 52% support ahead of June’s nonbinding Primary. (Delegates will be chosen at a state convention.)

Far behind in second place is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has 12% support and is the only other candidate in double digits.

Ron DeSantis has 9% support, just ahead of Chris Christie (7%) and well ahead of fifth-place Vivek Ramaswamy (3%).

While 17% of voters are undecided, Trump’s majority suggests he’s in good shape with South Dakota voters.

Trump has the backing of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, an endorsement conferred back in September 2023.

“I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country,” Noem said, endorsing Trump at an event that she claimed other candidates said they had “better things to do” than attend.

The poll comes out days after North Dakota’s Governor, former presidential candidate Doug Burgum, endorsed Trump.

And in terms of presidential preference, the two Dakotas look the same, with Trump over 50% in one of the rare polls taken of that North Dakota’s GOP base.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBettors rate Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race

nextMario Knapp tops Miami-Dade Sheriff race fundraising in Q4 with $70K haul

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 15, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    Nine percent? That seems pretty high.

    If true, wow, Rhonda. You go, grrrrrl!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories