January 15, 2024
Bettors rate Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race
Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis. Images via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 15, 20243min1

Ramaswamy DeSantis
The Governor slides ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

With hours to go before the Iowa caucuses, people betting on the presidential race are fading the Florida Governor.

The latest evidence, via the Election Betting Odds website, is Vivek Ramaswamy passing Ron DeSantis in betting markets for both the Republican presidential nomination and the November election.

In terms of the GOP nomination, Ramaswamy is seen as having a 2.1% chance, 0.1 points ahead of DeSantis.

They are both far behind former President Donald Trump, seen as having an 82.8% chance of getting the nomination, and Nikki Haley, who is at 11.3% at this writing.

The November market is even less friendly to DeSantis, who is seen as having a 1.2% chance of winning the White House.

While this puts him ahead of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a non-candidate who nonetheless is seen as having a 0.7% chance, the Governor is considered to be a long shot compared to many other names.

Trump (41.8%), President Joe Biden (32.3%), Haley (8.1%), former First Lady Michelle Obama (3.6%), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (3.2%), independent Robert Kennedy (2.6%), Ramaswamy (1.7%) and Vice President Kamala Harris (1.3%) are all seen as more likely prospects.

Harris, Newsom and Obama are not running for President, as Biden is the presumptive nominee for a second term at this writing.

Iowa could turn around these betting markets if DeSantis outperforms his current polls, which show him poised to finish third in the state Monday night. The Governor and his allies have suggested polling a caucus is difficult and have urged their supporters to tune out the polls and turn out in the Hawkeye State.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 15, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    Is Rhonda’s birth last name Dangerfield?

    Reply

