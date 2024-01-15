Ron DeSantis wanted Chris Christie to ‘stay in’ GOP race through New Hampshire

Gov. Ron DeSantis denies that he was “petrified” by the news Chris Christie was suspending his presidential run, but he is admitting in Iowa that he would have preferred a different outcome.

DeSantis wanted the former New Jersey Governor in the race to ensure a televised debate in New Hampshire actually happens, an outcome apparently in doubt now.

“I wanted him to stay in because I think if he was in the WMUR debate on Thursday and I had committed, I think that maybe Nikki Haley and Donald Trump would have had to consider it,” DeSantis said to KCCI in Iowa.

“The fact that he’s not a candidate anymore, I may be the only one there and you may not end up having that debate. So I thought it was worth it for him to stick through that debate, see what happens in Iowa and then go from there. But he didn’t do that. And that’s fine,” DeSantis added. “I mean, it’s up to him, but it’s not going to affect me either way beyond just whether we have that debate or not.”

Every New Hampshire poll shows DeSantis way behind Haley and Trump ahead of the state’s open Presidential Primary next Tuesday.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Christie was at 9% before dropping out.

This poll is actually worse for DeSantis than an Emerson College survey that came out earlier Thursday, in which the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.