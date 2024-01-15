January 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis wanted Chris Christie to ‘stay in’ GOP race through New Hampshire
Image via KCCI-TV.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 15, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Mario Knapp tops Miami-Dade Sheriff race fundraising in Q4 with $70K haul

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis in third place in South Dakota, with 9% support

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Bettors rate Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race

DeSantis KCCI
The Governor worries Donald Trump and Nikki Haley now won't bother to debate him in the Granite State, where he trails badly.

Gov. Ron DeSantis denies that he was “petrified” by the news Chris Christie was suspending his presidential run, but he is admitting in Iowa that he would have preferred a different outcome.

DeSantis wanted the former New Jersey Governor in the race to ensure a televised debate in New Hampshire actually happens, an outcome apparently in doubt now.

“I wanted him to stay in because I think if he was in the WMUR debate on Thursday and I had committed, I think that maybe Nikki Haley and Donald Trump would have had to consider it,” DeSantis said to KCCI in Iowa.

“The fact that he’s not a candidate anymore, I may be the only one there and you may not end up having that debate. So I thought it was worth it for him to stick through that debate, see what happens in Iowa and then go from there. But he didn’t do that. And that’s fine,” DeSantis added. “I mean, it’s up to him, but it’s not going to affect me either way beyond just whether we have that debate or not.”

Every New Hampshire poll shows DeSantis way behind Haley and Trump ahead of the state’s open Presidential Primary next Tuesday.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Christie was at 9% before dropping out.

This poll is actually worse for DeSantis than an Emerson College survey that came out earlier Thursday, in which the Governor had 7% support.

Suffolk University survey released Tuesday found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released on Tuesday. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says he could have run for President immediately after re-election

nextBettors rate Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 15, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    If Rhonda has something to say to voters, Rhonda could still use a debate with Vivek as their vehicle … to crash. Hill obstructs view!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories