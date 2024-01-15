Ron DeSantis says he could have run for President immediately after re-election

Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending his decision not to start his presidential campaign earlier than he did, saying he owed it to the people of Florida to keep his “promises.”

During a CNN interview, the Florida Governor explained why he waited until the middle of 2023 to launch his campaign.

“Here’s the thing: I made promises to the voters in ’22. I had to deliver on those,” DeSantis said. “Yes, I could have just turned around and launched a campaign, but I had to do what I said.”

“And so I can now say I’ve delivered on 100% of my promises. I got elected to be able to do those things, not to just run for another office. So I don’t think there’s any way you could have done it any different,” DeSantis added, framing it as being “true to myself.”

DeSantis’ decision was preceded by cure legislation to resolve a seeming ambiguity in Florida law, with an amendment to an elections bill (SB 7050) in the Senate removing all doubt surrounding DeSantis and Florida’s resign-to-run law.

“The amendments made to s. 99.012, Florida Statutes, by this act are intended to clarify existing law,” the new language stipulates.

“Any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States is not subject to the requirements of chapter 99, Florida Statutes, which govern candidate qualifying, specifically those which require the submission of certain documents, full and public disclosures of financial interests, petition signatures, or the payment of filing fees. This section shall take effect upon this act becoming a law.”

The bill was filed as a shell at the end of March 2023, raising immediate speculation about what the legislation might address.

But any confusion has since been cleared up, and the leaders of Florida’s Legislature strongly back the DeSantis presidential bid. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner are phone banking for the Governor Monday, with the Legislature on holiday.