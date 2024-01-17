January 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Age verification mandate for accessing porn sites advances in House
Kathy Castor is advancing some extra protection for children online.

Jacob OglesJanuary 17, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Dr. Seuss book removal dogs Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 1.17.24: Help wanted

HeadlinesInfluence

Ban on social media use by minors ready for debate on House floor

Asian kid is super surprise on something on the computer. Intern
Critics worry the legislation could extend to other material, including drag shows.

House lawmakers advanced a measure that would require pornography websites to take more steps to confirm viewers’ identities.

After winning support in the House Judiciary Committee, legislation (HB 3) moved forward that would require publishers of material “harmful to minors” to provide reasonable age verification and limit access.

Rep. Chase Tramont, a Port Orange Republican, called the bill “very commonsense legislation to protect children are requiring websites and applications that publish materials harmful to minors, such as pornography.”

The proposal did draw opposition from some individuals concerned that a change in the law could allow overreach, noting the broad language could open the door to policing more than porn.

“I don’t believe this Legislature will stop with this bill, which can easily be used to ban children from seeing drag shows online,” said Charles Horowitz during public testimony. “I don’t trust this Legislature. We all know we can protect children without violating the First Amendment.”

LGBTQ advocates spoke out against the bill, laying out concerns about whether the limits could cover any material supportive of gay and transgender rights. Many cited the Legislature’s passage the past two years of the “Parental Rights in Education” law restricting instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

But the bill advanced out of the committee with 21-0 bipartisan support.

Tramont said the legislation is not intended to reach into the areas referenced by critics.

“I recognize it’s not government’s job to raise someone’s children nor would we ever espouse that, but it is our role to give parents the tools and provisions to protect their children,” he said. “We do it every single day. We don’t allow them to purchase alcohol. We don’t let them take them to strip clubs.”

The legislation already cleared the House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee. That means the next time it will be heard will likely be on the House floor.

Similar legislation (SB 1792) filed in the Senate by Sen. Erin Grall, a Fort Pierce Republican, awaits consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDr. Seuss book removal dogs Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

nextN.C. State football star Donald Bowens Jr. to run for St. Pete City Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories