Poll: 72% of Floridians OK with teacher strike option, despite ban

Nearly three-fourths of Floridians are in favor of teachers having the right to strike, according to a new poll.

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy on behalf of Hedge Clippers, a group of labor and community activist groups dedicated to combating the influence of billionaires on tax, labor and education policy.

“Economic inequality is at an all-time high, and one of the most important ways working people can fight and win better pay and working conditions is to strike,” said Michael Kink, Hedge Clippers managing director, in a released statement. “This poll demonstrates Floridians think teachers should be able to strike, just like other unionized workers.”

The survey, which was conducted Dec. 16-20, included 625 respondents. It shows 72% of them said they agree that “teachers should have the right to strike for better wages and working conditions without legal or professional consequences.”

Democrats support the idea 91%-8%, Republicans split 54%-44% in favor and 74% of independents back it compared to 25% of independents opposed.

But for teachers in Florida, regaining the right to strike could be difficult, as it would require a constitutional amendment.

When teachers in Chicago in 2019 sought better pay, benefits and classroom environments, they went to the picket lines for two weeks. For Florida teachers who endured years after the Great Recession with stagnant pay that put them at the bottom among states, that wasn’t an option.

The last time teachers went on strike in Florida was 1968, which also coincided with the state’s major rewrite of its state constitution. The experience of the three-week teacher work stoppage — which was shorter in some districts and longer in others — led drafters to include a provision that banned strikes by any state workers.

“Public employees shall not have the right to strike,” part of Article I, section 6 of the state constitution reads.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized teacher pay increases since he took office in 2019, including setting a minimum salary of $37,500. But some critics, including the Florida Education Association, have said the pay raises still leave Florida near the bottom among states.