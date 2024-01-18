Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.18.24

Good Thursday morning.

Less than four years after being named vice president of State Governmental Affairs for U.S. Sugar, Eric Edwards is taking over as the senior vice president of Public Affairs.

“Each year with U.S. Sugar, Edwards has taken on increasingly greater roles and responsibility, and he has proven to be a strong and effective leader — both within our company and the industry,” said Ken McDuffie, president and CEO. “We are extremely proud that one of Clewiston’s own will continue our long-term efforts to advocate for agriculture and our agricultural communities.”

Edwards’ new role is effective immediately. He’ll work in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., leading U.S. Sugar’s lobbying efforts. That’s a significant task for Edwards, as U.S. Sugar is a major player in the political scene both in the state and the nation’s capital.

But Edwards, a Florida State University graduate, is no stranger to the political process. Edwards has worked with U.S. Sugar since 2016, and he came over from his previous role as a legislative assistant to then-Republican state Sen. Don Gaetz after 10 years in the Legislature.

INFLUENCE Magazine recognized Edwards as the “Florida Agriculture Lobbyist of the Year” in 2021.

“Throughout his time at U.S. Sugar, Edwards has taken an active role in further establishing U.S. Sugar’s role in the public affairs arena as an industry leader in agriculture as well as land, water and air stewardship,” the release added. “He serves as an active member of the Florida Agriculture Coalition, Florida Land Council, and is an active member of many other statewide and regional business and agricultural organizations.”

___

A supermajority of Florida voters say that educators should have the right to go on strike.

A poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy asked voters whether teacher unions should be able to use the same tools employed by other labor unions — including strikes — when bargaining for better wages or working conditions.

Florida voters said yes, 72%-27%.

“Economic inequality is at an all-time high, and one of the most important ways working people can fight and win better pay and working conditions is to strike,” said Michael Kink, Managing Director at Hedge Clippers, which commissioned the poll. “This poll demonstrates Floridians think teachers should be able to strike, just like other unionized workers.”

In addition to the top line, the poll found majority support in every crosstab. Democrats (91%), Republicans (54%) and no-party voters (74%) are all on board. As are 63% of men and 81% women. By race, 68% of white voters, 85% of Black voters and 78% of Hispanic voters said teachers have a right to strike.

Support also carried through every region, with the high watermark being South Florida at 81% and the low being Southwest Florida at 61%.

Then Mason-Dixon poll was conducted Dec. 16-20 using live telephone interviews. It has a sample size of 625 registered voters and a +/- 3.5% margin of error.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MarcACaputo: The No 1 way to not be (Donald) Trump’s VP: appear to push stories about how Trump wants you as his VP

—@RickKlein: (Nikki) Haley says of Trump tonight in N.H. — “oh that’s right, he won’t get on a debate stage.” Yesterday, she declined to commit to attending the @abc @WMUR9 debate scheduled for tomorrow. Debate was canceled because neither she nor Trump would confirm — only (Ron) DeSantis did.

—@SLRoss528: I couldn’t be more proud of my friends on @TeamDeSantis. They ran a good race under difficult circumstances and punched a ticket out of Iowa. @JamesUthmeierFL is one of the most talented operators I’ve ever worked with. He took over a difficult situation and brought stability and credibility to the operation. A lot can happen over the next few months, and I know James and his team are ready for the challenges.

Tweet, tweet:

Thanks everyone who has added my name to a “hit list” of “disloyal” conservatives so I won’t get a job in the fantasy/hypothetical Trump Administration. I appreciate that because I’m not interested. For me, working in politics has never been about grabbing more power, influence… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 17, 2024

—@MichaelGWaltz: Want to buy a long-range drone capable of carrying a deadly payload? For only $57k, you can from China’s version of Amazon. America is shooting down 50k drones with $2M dollar missiles. We are not adapting to the new type of warfare.

—@ACLUFL: Just so we’re clear, banning flags is unconstitutional.

Tweet, tweet:

It’s #CattlemensDay at the Capitol! Thank you to our friends from Jackson County for taking some time to meet with me. pic.twitter.com/Vg1uK442Rt — Jay Trumbull Jr. (@jaytrumbull) January 17, 2024

—@myFLVacation: Do you like staying in #vacationrentals? If you don’t want that right taken away, let @NickDiCeglie know! Tell him #SB280 could take that right away!

—@PeterThamel: NEWS: The ACC has filed an amended complaint as part of its legal jockeying with Florida State. “Florida State has chosen to breach its contractual obligations. It has violated its contractual promise not to challenge the validity or enforceability of the Grant of Rights.”

— DAYS UNTIL —

New Hampshire Primaries — 5; Red Dog Blue Dog 2024 — 6; ‘Sexy Beast’ premieres on Paramount+ — 7; ‘Masters of the Air’ premieres on Apple TV+ — 8; federal campaign finance filing deadline — 13; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 14; second government-funding deadline — 15; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 16; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ final season premieres on HBO — 17; Nevada Primaries — 19; Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus — 21; Super Bowl LVIII — 24; Ninth Annual Suits for Session begins — 33; South Carolina Republican Primary — 37; Michigan Democratic Primary — 40; James Madison Institute’s ‘Red, White and Bluegrass’ dinner — 41; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 43; Michigan/Idaho/Missouri GOP Primaries — 44; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 45; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 46; Super Tuesday — 47; State of the Union address — 49; last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 50; 2024 Oscars — 52; Georgia Democratic Primary — 54; Arizona/Florida/Illinois/Kansas/Ohio Primaries — 61; James Madison Institute’s ‘2024 Naples Dinner’ with keynote speaker Laura Ingraham — 62; ‘3 Body Problem’ premieres on Netflix — 63; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 70; March Madness Final Four (women’s) begins — 78; March Madness Final Four (men’s) — 79; The Masters begin — 84; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 112; Kentucky Derby — 117; ‘Bridgerton’ new season (part one) premieres on Netflix — 119; French Open begins — 122; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 125; Monaco Grand Prix — 129; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 162; Republican National Convention begins — 179; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 188; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 194; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 211; Democratic National Convention begins — 214; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 219; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 274; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 277; 2024 Presidential Election — 292; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 308; MLS Cup 2024 — 324; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 393; ‘Moana’ premieres — 526; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 554; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 659; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 659; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 701; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 838; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 854; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,065; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,205; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,164; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,886.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida education board votes to end diversity efforts at state colleges” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Last Fall, with little explanation, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proposed removing sociology from the menu of courses university students can take to meet graduation requirements.

On Wednesday, he spoke more clearly, suggesting that sociology studies could veer into “identity politics or theories,” in violation of a new state law.

“Students should be focused on learning the truth about our country instead of being radicalized by woke ideology in our college classrooms,” Diaz said in comments to the State Board of Education.

A short time later, the Board unanimously approved two rules that will apply to Florida’s 28 state colleges. One prohibits spending on diversity efforts. The other removes sociology as an option to fulfill state requirements for what are known as the “general education” or “core” courses that all students must take.

The rule was needed so the state could carry out a new law, SB 266, which took effect last year. The law says core courses should “provide broad foundational knowledge” and not include “unproven, speculative or exploratory content.”

The Board of Governors next week is expected to take a final vote on the same measure as it pertains to universities. Ten sociology department heads have written to the State University System, warning officials against removing the sociology option. They said that entrance exams in other fields, including medicine and law, have sociology elements on tests and that the courses have been “an integral part of higher education for nearly two centuries.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ron DeSantis aims to slice state budget by $4.6 billion. Here’s how he would do it.” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis is proposing more than $4.6 billion in cuts from the state’s $119 billion budget while continuing to provide billions in popular tax cuts and putting more into the state’s rainy-day fund. The slashing starts with more than $1 billion to health care services, largely because of federal Medicaid money that has gone away with the end of the pandemic state of emergency. And the cuts continue, usually projects backed by federal grant programs that have been discontinued. Those deep cuts include education, commerce, environmental protection and agriculture and consumer services. Most of the reductions involve one-time funds for member projects and federal money the state won’t be getting in the coming year, Jeremy Redfern, the Governor’s Press Secretary, said.

“Speaker Paul Renner says it’s unlikely open carry bill will pass this Session” via Adrian Andrews of WFSU — Renner said while he supports the idea of open carry, it would be unlikely to see a law get passed this year. “I’m a supporter of the Second Amendment across the Board in many aspects,” said Renner. “There’s not an appetite in both chambers to get that done.” Renner’s comments come after Rep. Mike Beltran filed legislation to make changes to the state’s current gun laws, including allowing people to openly carry firearms on college campuses. “We always have to measure whether it’s worth the Committee [and] House floor time to pass a bill that would be controversial that would take a lot of time, that we know is dead on arrival.”

“Senate child labor bill gets rewrite to limit teen workers on construction sites” via Gray Rohrer — While a bill to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work longer hours is advancing steadily through the House, a narrower measure allowing teens to work on some construction sites in limited circumstances has started to move in the Senate. The bill (SB 460) originally would have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to work on roofs in residential and commercial construction sites. But the bill sponsor, Sen. Corey Simon, rewrote the measure to bar them from commercial sites and jobs with scaffolding, roofs and ladders over 6 feet. The bill passed through the Senate Education PreK-12 Committee on a 9-2 vote. “Scaffolding is still off the table. Roofing is still off the table,” Simon emphasized.

“Age verification mandate for accessing porn sites advances in House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House lawmakers advanced a measure that would require pornography websites to take more steps to confirm viewers’ identities. After winning support in the House Judiciary Committee, legislation (HB 3) moved forward that would require publishers of material “harmful to minors” to provide reasonable age verification and limit access. Rep. Chase Tramont called the bill “very common-sense legislation to protect children are requiring websites and applications that publish materials harmful to minors, such as pornography.” The proposal did draw opposition from some individuals concerned that a change in the law could allow overreach, noting the broad language could open the door to policing more than porn.

“Bill setting 5-year prison sentence for tech-assistant stalkers cleared for House floor vote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sunshine State stalkers who use mobile apps and small, Bluetooth-enabled devices like AirTags to track their victims could face five-year prison sentences under legislation now heading to a full House vote. Judging from the support the bill received in its three Committee stops, it’s a shoo-in to pass. Titled “Tracking Devices and Applications,” the measure (HB 401) would significantly hike criminal punishments for installing or placing a tracking device or app on another person’s property without their consent. Doing it today is a second-degree misdemeanor conferring a maximum 60-day jail stint. HB 401, sponsored by Rep. Toby Overdorf, would increase the penalty thirtyfold by making the crime a third-degree felony.

“Party-line vote sends steeper penalties for cross-county crimes to House floor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would steepen penalties for grand theft and more than a dozen “forcible felonies” committed across county lines is heading to a full House vote after clearing its last Committee hurdle along party lines. Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee pushed through the measure (HB 531), which proponents hailed as a tough-on-crime proposal that will crack down on wrongdoers who prey on distant victims. The bill, sponsored by Stuart Republican Rep. John Snyder, advanced on a 14-6 vote. All “no” votes came from Democratic members of the panel.

“House Health Care Committee defers vote on 2 nursing bills, including CRNA ‘scope of practice’ expansion effort” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Rep. Webster Barnaby asked that a vote on his bill (HB 771) to allow about 1,100 certified psychiatric nurses to practice autonomously be deferred after members of the House Healthcare Regulation Committee asked him several questions that he was unable to answer. After Barnaby requested that a vote be deferred, Committee Chair Michelle Salzman announced the Committee also would not consider HB 257, though she did not explain why. Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Giallombardo said in a statement he wanted to delay the vote to “continue discussion with Committee members. All members I have spoken with are committed to addressing Florida anesthesia workforce issues.”

“Business community and advocates clash on child labor legislation; what’s best for the kids?” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Just last week, lawmakers in the House pushed to allow 16- and 17-year olds to work more than 30 hours a week during the school year and allow for fewer mandatory work breaks. On Wednesday in the Senate, lawmakers had provided a bill with exemptions allowing minors as young as 16 to perform commercial and residential roofing work, but that was amended — now the bill removes teens from working on commercial sites and any jobs with roofs, ladders and scaffolding over 6 feet. Still, there’s cause for concern, according to a letter written Wednesday by the Florida Policy Institute to House Speaker Renner, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and members of the Legislature. “We are concerned with the numerous harmful implications of these proposals,” the letter states.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Lawmakers again float 2-mile buffer zone to protect Everglades amid wave of development proposals” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — State lawmakers are again considering legislation that would establish a large, development-free buffer zone to protect the Everglades in South Florida. Prior attempts failed to gain traction in the Legislature. But a batch of proposals in Miami-Dade for construction beyond the county’s Urban Development Boundary (UDB) that preserves agricultural and protected lands, including the Everglades, from residential and commercial development may provide extra motivation now. The measure (SB 1364) would provide that any proposed changes to a local government’s comprehensive development plan must undergo Florida’s coordinated review process. Under that process, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection would determine whether the changes in question would adversely impact the Everglades Protection Area.

—“Lobbyists and lawmakers team up to take down environmental groups” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

“Senate bill claiming to crack down on ‘illegal slot machines’ clears Committee, but some question increased penalties, citing confusion of the proposed law” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A bill that would enhance penalties for those who operate an illegal gambling operation has cleared its first Committee hearing, despite concerns about enforcement and confusion over various elements of the bill. The Regulated Industries Committee cleared the measure (SB 1046) on a 5-2 favorable vote. Democrats on the Committee — Sens. Shevrin Jones and Rosalind Osgood — were opposed. The bill broadly increases penalties for illegal gambling activities from a second-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony. It also would create a staggered penalty, increasing to a second-degree felony on a second offense and a first-degree felony on the third and subsequent offenses.

“Kevin Chambliss selected as inaugural Future Caucus innovation fellow” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Chambliss will be among 29 millennial and Generation Z state lawmakers to participate in a fellowship program the bipartisan Future Caucus is launching this month to foster collaborative policymaking. Chambliss is among a baker’s dozen of “Healthcare Innovation Fellows” in the program, which also has fellows for “Energy & Environment” and “Strengthening Democracy,” a Future Caucus press note said. So far, he is the only elected official from Florida participating this year. His selection, the press note said, “is the result of his willingness to work across the aisle and his commitment to prioritizing legislative results over scoring political points.” Chambliss said in a statement Wednesday that he is “deeply honored” to be part of the program.

“Tom Keen expects to join Legislature before week’s end” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep.-elect Keen will be formally sworn into the House by the end of the week. Keen, who won a Special Election in House District 35, said he plans to go to Tallahassee on Friday. “I think we’ll have a swearing-in and then have the ceremonial swearing-in next Tuesday,” Keen said at a news conference. House Speaker Renner, on the first day of the Legislative Session, already said he intended to swear in the new HD 35 Representative as soon as votes were counted.

— THE SKED —

Happening today — Almost 200 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and Resident Registered Nurse Anesthetists (RRNA) from across the state will be at the Florida Capitol to meet with legislators from their districts. 9 a.m., Plaza Level.

— 8 a.m. Florida School Boards Association Day in the Legislature. Capitol Complex

— 8 a.m. CRNA Day. Capitol Rotunda.

— 8 a.m. Clay County Breakfast. Capitol Rotunda.

— 9 a.m. Transportation Disadvantaged event — a coordinated statewide transportation program providing services to older adults, persons with disabilities and persons of lower income. Capitol Courtyard.

— 9 a.m. House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. House Civil Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The Senate holds a floor Session. Senate Chambers.

— 12:30 p.m. House Ethics Elections & Open Government Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Water Quality Supply & Treatment Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. Senate Appropriations Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 3 p.m. The House holds a floor Session. House Chambers.

— 5 p.m. Polk County Day Reception. 22nd Floor.

— 5:15 p.m. House Rules Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— THE TRAIL —

“Donald Trump vacuums up endorsements as GOP closes ranks behind front-runner” via Aaron Zitner of The Wall Street Journal — The latest to join is former 2016 rival Sen. Ted Cruz, who announced his endorsement on Tuesday evening. He joined another leading opponent to Trump in the 2016 Primary, Sen. Marco Rubio, who last week said Trump was the party’s best hope for rolling back the policies of Joe Biden. The Iowa result also yielded Trump an endorsement from Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the 2024 contest after failing to gain traction in the first-voting state. Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, an earlier campaign dropout, has also given Trump his support.

“Vivek Ramaswamy urges DeSantis to drop 2024 bid” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I’ll give (DeSantis) immense credit if he does the right thing & drops out before the NH Primary. Most of his votes will go to Donald Trump & we can end this Primary to make sure that Nikki Haley & her neocon ilk never come anywhere near the White House. That’s a key reason why I exited,” Ramaswamy posted on X. Ramaswamy, who finished a distant fourth place in Iowa, immediately endorsed the former President after his defeat. It’s unclear how many votes would ultimately go to Trump if DeSantis withdrew from the race, especially in the Granite State where DeSantis hasn’t caught on as a candidate based on polling. But surveys have suggested DeSantis and Ramaswamy largely served to cannibalize Trump’s support in New Hampshire.

“DeSantis super PAC begins layoffs as campaign shifts to South Carolina” via Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher of the Orlando Sentinel — The super PAC supporting DeSantis of Florida in the presidential race began carrying out layoffs on Wednesday, even as the campaign insisted he had a path forward and he essentially chose to bypass next week’s New Hampshire Primary in favor of competing in South Carolina. It was unclear how many people the super PAC, Never Back Down, was letting go. Those who were laid off immediately had their email accounts suspended. The group had spent heavily on a vast field operation in Iowa, taking over many of the responsibilities of a traditional campaign, but DeSantis lost the state’s caucuses to Trump on Monday by nearly 30 percentage points.

“DeSantis touts record in Florida to New Hampshire voters” via Kelly O’Brien of WMUR — The Governor touted taking on big pharma, Disney and the teachers union in his state, and saying he had a winning record. “On and on it goes,” he said. “We have been delivering big victories when it’s not easy, and I think that is a contrast to folks.” DeSantis said his priorities are protecting the border, taking school choice nationwide and holding the government accountable for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I try to study everything to see where we are going because, let’s face it, our country is a mess, and I think we are all feeling it,” said Tom Moulton of Hampton. “This is not the country I grew up in.”

—”‘Big comedown’ as DeSantis abandons New Hampshire” via Kimberly Leonard and Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO

“DeSantis thinks Lloyd Austin should have been fired for not disclosing cancer treatment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I feel sympathy that he has health issues but for him to not tell the Commander in Chief if that happened to me as President, I would fire the Secretary of Defense as a result of that,” DeSantis said in Derry. “This is the chain of command. We have different contingencies that happen. There has got to be accountability,” he added. Biden did not fire Austin, of course, and nearly three weeks out from the secretary’s hospitalization, it’s pretty clear he won’t. DeSantis believes Austin’s nondisclosure reflects poorly on the White House. “I don’t think it reflects well on him.”

“DeSantis dodges question about praying to saints” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Asked in New Hampshire whether it was “OK to pray to saints,” the candidate didn’t answer the question in the affirmative or negative, instead redirecting the question to more of a relativist framing. “Is it OK to pray to saints versus? Well, I mean, different traditions do different things. I mean, what I try to say is, you know, I’m not out here beating my chest saying that God’s on my side. I just try to conduct myself in a way so that I’m on his side,” he said Wednesday in Hampton at an event hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC. The Catholic Answers website notes “the historic Christian practice of asking our departed brothers and sisters in Christ — the saints — for their intercession has come under attack in the last few hundred years.”

“Dr. Seuss book removal dogs DeSantis in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a town hall in Hampton, New Hampshire, the candidate was confronted with remarks from an attendee, who said his sister had a friend who had to remove a Seuss book from a Florida library and thus would not vote for DeSantis. The speaker didn’t mention which Seuss book was pulled, but it didn’t matter, as it compelled DeSantis again to defend the removal of texts from classrooms and libraries. Answering the accusation, the Governor described “pornographic books that are in the schools” and how the state has “empowered parents to object to that, and to have it removed because it’s just not right that that’s happening.” (He did not address left-leaning groups, notably the NAACP, calling for a blanket removal of Seuss books based on “racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes.”)

— MORE 2024 —

Nikki Haley super PAC touts Chris Sununu endorsement in new ad — The main super PAC backing Haley’s presidential campaign is rolling out a new ad touting a key endorsement ahead of Tuesday’s Primary election in New Hampshire. Title “Watching,” the ad features Granite State Gov. Sununu pitching Haley as one of the only “two candidates who can win,” adding that one of them, Trump, “is surrounded by chaos and drama.” In a news release announcing the ad, SFA Inc. spokesperson Brittany Yanick said Sununu’s endorsement “is further confirmation that Nikki Haley is the best candidate in the Republican Presidential Primary. … Sununu says perfectly what Haley brings to the table: hope and honesty.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Pollster questions Haley’s dodge of DeSantis debate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While DeSantis is at just 6% in the survey conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP), the pollster suggests Haley’s refusal to debate DeSantis may hurt her in Tuesday’s election. “Haley still trails by a significant margin as she faces questions about her decision to skip the New Hampshire Debate, which may deny her the best remaining chance to close the deal with the voters she needs to make up ground on the front-runner,” asserted New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque. Haley trails Trump 52% to 38% in the survey of 1398 New Hampshire Primary voters on Jan. 16, a poll conducted after Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and Ramaswamy suspended their campaigns.

“New Hampshire Republicans ‘disappointed’ Haley isn’t fighting harder in the state” via Jonathan Allen, Henry J. Gomez and Allan Smith of NBC News — Haley has forced the cancellation of two planned debates in New Hampshire — one sponsored by ABC News and the other by CNN — by refusing to go toe-to-toe with DeSantis. Her schedule is light on campaign stops in a state where candidates typically pack their days with events. And, since failing to identify slavery as a cause of the Civil War last month, she has stopped taking questions onstage from voters. That’s a bad bet, said Dave Carney, a veteran New Hampshire-based Republican strategist who described the state’s history of vetting presidential candidates through free-flowing town hall-style forums as sacred. Haley’s refusal to debate and take questions at her first post-Iowa event in the state could kill her campaign, he said.

—”DeSantis hurt most by lack of GOP debates. But he wasn’t happy when they were happening” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“New College of Florida faculty vote against college’s online program with billionaire” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida faculty approved a resolution expressing their disapproval of the recently announced online degree program in collaboration with billionaire GOP megadonor Joe Ricketts. The faculty approved the resolution in an overwhelming 25-1 vote, citing a lack of consultation from the administration on its decision to launch the program. The vote appears to have no impact on whether the college launches the program, but formally shows the group’s position on the issue. “The proposed online program at New College did not arise from any vision or strategy to make the College thrive but from a process that lacked transparency, excluded the faculty, and acceded to the conditions of a donation from a self-interested outside party,” the resolution read.

“In unusual Florida case, drug dealer’s guns can’t be considered in sentencing” via Fresh Take Florida — A confidential informant. Nearly 30 pounds of marijuana. Guns found at the scene. Just another routine drug bust? Maybe not. A ruling by a state appeals court in a little-noticed, nearly two-year court battle over a drug arrest in Central Florida may have broad implications for Second Amendment rights in a state with so many owners of firearms that it’s sometimes called the “Gunshine State.” A panel of three Judges in Florida’s 5th District Court of Appeals last week ordered a new sentencing for a Citrus County man convicted of selling marijuana. With its decision, the court has ruled that legal gun ownership can’t be used to impute unlawful intentions, a powerful assertion of gun rights in Florida.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“The House GOP’s incredible shrinking majority” via Carl Hulse of The New York Times — When Republicans assumed control of the House early last year after winning a narrow majority in the 2022 Midterms, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a veteran Democrat from Oregon, made a bold prediction: His party had a slight chance of reclaiming power before the next election — through sheer attrition. Republicans commanded just a thin edge over Democrats, 222 to 213, Blumenauer reasoned, and typical turnover in recent years suggested that could shrink further. Plus, a certain new Republican representative from New York by the name of George Santos did not seem likely to survive a cascade of ethics issues and criminal charges. Still, Blumenauer’s prognosticating seemed more like liberal wish-casting given the dominoes needed to fall to fulfill it. A year later, though still highly unlikely, it suddenly doesn’t seem all that far-fetched.

“Anna Paulina Luna wants new mothers in Congress able to vote by proxy” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — When U.S. Rep. Luna delivered her first child last year, she became just the 12th member of Congress to give birth. Perhaps it’s no surprise the institution offers little accommodation to mothers. Luna, during her first term, ended up sidelined for much of 2023, unable to vote on issues, including the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a number of budget issues. The first-term Congresswoman has now filed legislation that would allow members to vote by proxy. That’s a method of voting from home introduced during the 2020 pandemic. Republicans, however, barred the practice when they won the House in 2022. Luna herself joined in getting rid of those proxy vote rules. Still, the process of delivering a child wouldn’t warrant the same accommodations as a risk of illness shocked Luna.

“Trump official who OK’d drugs From Canada Chairs company behind Florida’s import plan” via Phil Galewitz of KFF Health News — The Food and Drug Administration’s unprecedented approval of Florida’s plan to import drugs from Canada was made possible only after Alex Azar, as the Trump administration’s Health and Human Services secretary, certified that bringing medicines over the border could be done safely. Azar made the historic declaration in September 2020, just two months before his boss, Trump, lost re-election. Now, Azar’s involved in the business of making importation happen. He is the Board Chair of LifeScience Logistics, a Dallas-based company that Florida is paying as much as $39 million to help manage its Canadian drug importation program.

— DOWN BALLOT —

Agriculture Commission Wilton Simpson to send $100K to RPOF — Simpson is stepping up to contribute $100,000 to the Republican Party of Florida, led by new Chair Evan Power. “Florida is a red state because we have put in the work consistently to ensure conservative leaders who deliver results are supported. With Evan’s leadership, I am confident the RPOF and the hardworking grassroots army will execute the fundamentals necessary to win in November, and I am eager to ensure they have the resources they need,” Simpson said.

“Focus on abortion rights, insurance powered Keen’s victory, Democrats say” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Democrat Keen won the state House District 35 Special Election because of a strong ground game and laser focus on abortion rights and soaring property insurance rates, his supporters said. His win also highlighted the tumble that DeSantis has taken since his landslide re-election win in 2022, as a district that voted for him by 12 points was recaptured by Democrats a day after his distant second-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucuses. “Those are types of issues that Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party are going to have a reckoning with,” said state Democratic Chair Nikki Fried, citing the six-week abortion ban signed by DeSantis and the referendum protecting abortion rights that could be on the ballot this Fall.

“South Florida lawmakers, School Board Chair endorse Chad Klitzman for SD 35” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eleven current and former elected officials are backing Democratic lawyer Klitzman’s Senate District 35 campaign, including two sitting state lawmakers and the highest-ranking person overseeing education in Broward County. Klitzman’s campaign announced that Sen. Tina Polsky, Rep. Mike Gottlieb and Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff are endorsing him. Polsky said in a statement Klitzman carries “top-notch legal training and an impressive record of service” in the community. “We need folks in Tallahassee committed to defending our fundamental rights — especially reproductive rights and the right to vote — and Chad has been an outspoken advocate on these issues for years,” she said. Gottlieb said Klitzman understands the community’s needs.

“Age limit-defying congressional candidate sets sights on state House seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The last time voters saw Michaelangelo Hamilton’s name on a ballot was in 2022 when he ran for the open seat representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He placed last in a six-person Democratic Primary some believed he shouldn’t have been part of; at the time he ran in 2022, Hamilton was just 22 — three years too young to serve in Congress. Now he’s back on the campaign trail with sights set on state office. The entrepreneur and insurance agent is running to recolor House District 91 blue by unseating freshman Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman.

“Jay Shooster enters 2024 with $378K war chest for HD 91 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic Boca Raton lawyer Shooster closed out the year with $378,000 in campaign cash toward his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman in House District 91. That included more than $41,000 he raised last quarter between his campaign account and political committee, Future Leaders Florida. Shooster received 84 contributions between Oct. 1 and New Year’s Eve. All were personal checks. His average donation was $493.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Candidates in Delray Beach and Boca Raton look ahead to the March elections” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Nine candidates have stepped forward to run for Delray Beach City Commission seats in the March 19 election, while four hopefuls are running for public office in Boca Raton. They’re among the many candidates seeking local office in more than 20 cities in Palm Beach County this March. Other candidates whose seats were uncontested have already received automatic wins, such as three incumbents in Highland Beach. Here’s a look at the cities’ candidates in southern Palm Beach County.

“Ball & Chain owners ask court to remove Joe Carollo from Miami City Commission” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — A week after Miami Commissioner Carollo wondered aloud if two Little Havana business owners who sued him successfully for tens of millions of dollars would like to further punish him — their answer is a resounding yes. William “Bill” Fuller and Martin Pinilla this week filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court asking that Carollo be removed from office because they say he willfully violated a provision in the city charter by hindering their right to free speech. They also asked the court to return a verdict within 30 days. “The thought process is clear: The city and Joe continue to spend millions of dollars against us in a campaign to destroy our businesses and lives,” Fuller said.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Volusia County Council approves Ian relief contracts, 2 members oppose overall $329M plan” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County Council committed up to $14 million to multiple contractors as part of a massive federal Tropical Storm Ian relief project for the area ― and again debated the overall spending plan. Called Transform 386, the project brings about $328.9 million to Volusia County to help meet the remaining needs in the community following Ian’s destruction. That includes repairing housing and strengthening infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is funding the project through Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds. The Council approved the Transform386 action plan and budget in October and HUD also approved the plan.

“Fitness gym owner named Casselberry Commissioner” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Nancy Divita, the owner of a fitness center who has served on several city Boards, was named Casselberry’s new Commissioner, replacing Andrew Meadows, who resigned last month in protest of new financial disclosure reports required by all municipal officials. Divita was selected unanimously by Casselberry’s four remaining Commissioners. Commissioners serve at large, and she will represent Seat 2 until Aug. 20, when the city’s next municipal elections are held. In her application letter for the seat, Divita said she wants Casselberry “to be a people-centered city that is healthy, safe, vibrant, affordable and resilient, with a strong sense of identity that citizens love and are proud of.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“North Carolina State football star Donald Bowens Jr. to run for St. Pete City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Bowens Jr., a former wide receiver for North Carolina State University (North Carolina State), is running for St. Petersburg City Council in District 7, which covers parts of the Southside including Childs Park and Campbell Park. Bowens is running for the seat currently held by John Muhammad, who was appointed in late 2022 after former District 7 Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman came under scrutiny for violating residency requirements after moving out of her district. Muhammad has not yet filed to run for election to the seat, but is expected to do so. Bowens is a graduate of St. Pete High School, where he excelled as a football player, and later attended North Carolina State on an athletic scholarship.

“Unopposed Julie Marcus raises nearly 6 figures in Q4 for Pinellas SOE re-election” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Marcus has raised more than $91,000 for her re-election bid in the fourth quarter of 2023. That haul includes more than $60,000 raised for her official campaign and another more than $30,000 to her political committee, Friends of Julie Marcus. “I am sincerely grateful for the support I’ve received since launching my re-election campaign for Supervisor of Elections,” Marcus said. “Pinellas County voters understand the importance of upholding integrity in the electoral process, and I am honored to earn their trust in our mission.” Marcus took in 193 contributions to her campaign in the final three months of 2023, averaging about $309 per contribution.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Charter changes: A look at who’s helping Tallahassee review its governing document” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Tallahassee City Commission is moving forward with a review of the city charter a process that could bring major changes to the local government. But first, attention turns to the people on the blue-ribbon panel who’ve been picked to help Commissioners, including one appointee who has raised campaign contributions and was a behind-the-scenes player in last year’s election. The Commission announced appointments to the Citizen’s Charter Review Committee last month. Each Commissioner was given two appointments. The Review Committee looks to take a deep dive into the city charter. The members will serve “in an advisory capacity to the Tallahassee City Commission on issues relating to the City Charter.”

“Alachua County School Board: Transportation issues, contracts and more” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun — The Alachua County School Board held its regular Board meeting and discussed general updates on issues ranging from transportation changes to contract negotiations. Board member Sarah Rockwell brought up Superintendent Shane Andrew’s recent contract proposal, which has not yet been voted on, requesting that it be workshopped before coming to the next Board meeting’s agenda. The motion to bring Andrew’s contract to a workshop failed and it will be on the Feb. 6 School Board meeting agenda. The School District released a tentative salary agreement with the Alachua County Education Association (ACEA) in December. The agreement must still be ratified by employees and the School Board will vote on the 3.5% raise during a special meeting on Friday.

“Escambia County lawsuit on Commissioner retirement plan set for trial next month” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — After months of waiting, the dispute over Escambia County’s local retirement plan for County Commissioners will go to trial next month. The Escambia County Commission and Escambia County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Pam Childers have been involved in a lawsuit over the county’s local retirement plan for two years. In August, Okaloosa County Circuit Judge William Stone denied Childers’ motions that sought to have the case thrown out. Since then, the case has been ready to go to trial and on Jan. 10, Stone issued a written order for the case to go to trial in February.

“Eglin AFB will hold an industry day, hoping to lease 98-acre tech park” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Officials from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base will hold an industry day on Feb. 7 to gauge interest in a mixed-use technology and research park. The Air Force is hoping that organizations from the public and private sectors would be interested in leasing all or part of a 98-acre parcel of underutilized land surrounding the Research Engineering Educational. The Air Force must receive lease payments or in-kind considerations equal to or above the fair market value in exchange for a lease. Examples of Air Force Enhanced Use Lease projects include hotels, business parks, sports complexes, wastewater reclamation facilities, commercial mixed-use or solar energy.

Save the date — On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Flagler Tiger Bay Club welcomes Dr. Gloria Herndon Bozeman, former diplomat, CEO, Smithsonian Chair, Ph.D. in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, civil rights activist and East St. Louis native, among many other accomplishments. Bozeman will discuss the transformative shift happening in Africa, the factors influencing it and how the continent, once characterized by economic challenges, is now emerging as a key player in shaping international trade, investment and geopolitical dynamics. Registration closes Jan. 19; click here. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royal, Palm Coast.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Continued calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign dominate Sarasota School Board meeting” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County School Board convened for the first time since members voted to ask their colleague Ziegler to resign from her position amid a continuing investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving her husband, Christian. The meeting agenda contained 53 items ranging from revised district policies to joining a national lawsuit against social media companies. However, no item compared to the spectacle of the meeting’s public comment time, which saw nearly 70 people speak for almost three hours, most asking for Ziegler’s resignation. It marked the second consecutive School Board meeting dominated by the Ziegler scandal, as the former Mom’s for Liberty co-founder and incumbent District 1 Board member stands firm amid the boisterous calls for her resignation.

“Lee County GOP condemns Cape Coral Council’s controversial stipend, says return the money” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County GOP overwhelmingly condemned Cape Coral City Council’s controversial stipends and is withholding support for candidates involved in that decision. Cape Coral City Council approved stipends for its members in December before going on hiatus. The public backlash was swift and severe as residents started actions, including a 7,000-signature petition calling for the stipends to be rescinded and now a public flogging by the local GOP. “With 100% of the vote, I think it sends a loud message that our Committee is not going to stand for any foolishness done by a Republican in Lee County,” said Michael Thompson, the Chair of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee.

— TOP OPINION —

“Ron & Nikki’s road to perdition” via Peter Hamby of Puck — DeSantis technically punched his top-three ticket out of Iowa, but what does he do now? Monday’s outcome was pretty much the worst-case scenario for him.

A strong second-place finish in Iowa would have given him the rationale to soldier on. Third place would have been a clear message to get out of the race. Instead, his lukewarm finish has him stuck — vowing to move on even though he has nowhere to go.

As of today, he is no one’s first choice and some people’s second choice. That is obviously not a path toward the nomination.

DeSantis has depleted his financial resources and can’t point to any real constituency in a state beyond Iowa. He has vowed to carry on in conservative South Carolina, stressing that the Primary race is about collecting delegates, not headlines.

But those are correlated, and I’m having a hard time finding any state on the Primary map where DeSantis can resuscitate his flagging campaign by winning even a single news cycle. On top of that, DeSantis has to somehow convince his skeptical donors to keep cutting checks. He will run out of money.

DeSantis has entered what I call zombie candidate territory. He wants to put on a brave face after giving a year of his life to the campaign trail. He had his moment, but he lost where it mattered — and now he’s running on fumes with no finish line in sight, but too proud to drop out.

I have a hunch DeSantis will do what zombie candidates Jon Huntsman and Rick Perry did back in 2012: He’ll campaign halfheartedly for a few more days in South Carolina, then take a long look in the mirror, huddle with his family and friends, and decide to drop out and finally do the obvious: Endorse Donald Trump.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis’ bold new strategy is for Trump to win New Hampshire and South Carolina” via Jim Newell of Slate — DeSantis doesn’t have much of a strategy, but he does have an idea of what he’d like to see happen: Haley being eliminated, so DeSantis, who has broader appeal than Haley within the Republican Party, can take on Trump in a one-on-one contest. That means he needs Haley to lose New Hampshire and South Carolina. So, by our calculations … DeSantis’ plan to wrest the nomination from Trump is to … hope that Trump wins the next two big Primaries. “If Nikki loses New Hampshire — which is her best chance out of all states to win — and loses her home state of South Carolina right after,” as a DeSantis source explained to NBC News, “she will need to get out and we get our two-man race.”

“The reckoning for DeSantis is here” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — How many tens of millions did DeSantis burn, how many ruinous culture-war battles did he wage, how many times did federal and state judges need to clean up his messes, how many colleges did he need to ruin, how many lives did he need to blithely toss aside — all so he could end up out of money and out of time? Did you see his pallid face Monday night? Did his ticket look punched to you? Taciturn, awkward: Plenty will suggest, with some justification, that DeSantis’ peculiar demeanor did him in, or that he failed to articulate the case against Trump, that he tried to be Trump but wasn’t Trump — the fundamental error all the Trump derivatives who fill the ranks of the Republican Party these days seem to make.

“All Floridians can share in House District 35 victory” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — In Tuesday’s Special Election for House District 35, Democrat Keen didn’t just win. He scored a significant victory, despite being outspent by an opponent with far more name recognition in a district that went heavily Republican in 2022. Leaders in both major parties will spend the next days and weeks figuring out what put Keen on top. Democrats will boast of their all-boots-on-the-ground effort to get out the vote and Republicans are likely to focus on ways to shift the blame to Osceola School Board member Erika Booth’s campaign.

“Something weird in Florida: Democrats are winning” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Something weird is happening in Florida. Democrats are winning. For the first time in years. When Navy veteran Keen surprised the political establishment Tuesday, flipping a legislative district from red to blue, it was huge. How huge? Well, the last time voters cast ballots in this district, Republicans won by 11 points. On Tuesday, they lost by 3. That’s a big swing — especially in a race where Republicans massively outspent their opponents. More significantly, from a big-picture standpoint, this Democratic flip in Central Florida comes on the heels of other big, surprising Democratic swings.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

It’s not political, but it inspired me …

— ALOE —

“On the prowl: Rare Florida panther sighting caught on video at Manatee County preserve” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — A rare sighting of a Florida panther was recently caught on video at a nature preserve in East Manatee County, local officials shared in a social media post. A park ranger spotted the endangered cat as it headed into the foliage at Duette Preserve. The panther was identified as a male. “Male panthers are known to explore a broader territory, spanning over 200,000 acres, compared to females,” the Manatee County Government said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Duette’s 22,000 acres have become a frequent sighting location.”

Tweet, tweet:

Manatee County Ranger Jerry recently captured footage of this male panther at Duette Preserve. Male panthers are known to explore a broader territory, spanning over 200,000 acres, compared to females. Duette's 22,000 acres have become a frequent sighting location. pic.twitter.com/uBR9b4aWgv — Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) January 16, 2024

“Among linguists, the word of the year is more of a vibe” via Sam Corbin of The New York Times — The American Dialect Society selected “enshittification” as its Word of the Year for 2023. Coined in a blog post by Cory Doctorow, the term describes a gradual worsening in the quality of service on digital platforms. Charles E. Carson, the managing editor, who is also the chief lexicographer for the society’s annual words-of-the-year vote, showed me how many category winners emerge from a section of American Speech entitled “Among the New Words.” In it he exhaustively catalogs new coinages whenever they come across his desk. Other terms from the season of blorbo: the “-dle” suffix, inspired by the Wordle craze; being “terminally online;” the “ick.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Speaker Larry Cretul, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell, as well as good folks Kaitlyn Bailey, Brody Enwright, Katie Heffley, and Sara Johnson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.