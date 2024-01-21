January 21, 2024
Asa Hutchinson endorses Nikki Haley, says Donald Trump divides America
Asa Hutchinson. Image via AP.

Associated Press

Asa Hutchinson
‘Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years.’

Former Republican presidential candidate and ex-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorsed Nikki Haley on Saturday, days before she tries to take on frontrunner Donald Trump in the New Hampshire Primary.

Hutchinson is a conservative whose opposition to Trump became central in his longshot bid for the GOP Primary before he dropped out Tuesday.

In a post on X, Hutchinson said: “Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years. Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so.”

Hutchinson added: “Go @NikkiHaley in New Hampshire.”

Haley’s campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

After finishing third in the leadoff contest in Iowa earlier this month, Haley has been looking to appeal to independent and unaffiliated voters in New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 Primary to garner a strong finish and turn the race against Trump into a two-person contest.

Hutchinson dropped out after finishing sixth in the caucuses.

His backing comes a day after another of their former rivals in the GOP presidential contest, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott endorsed Trump. Another former candidate, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has also backed Trump.

Haley last weekend won the support of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who had fueled speculation that he was preparing for his own third-party bid.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    January 21, 2024 at 4:09 pm

    He’s right you know. Trump should have stepped aside, that’s truly what is best for America but his ego wouldn’t allow it. Now we face the real probability that Biden will get re-elected.

    Reply

