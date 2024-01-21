Paul Renner endorses Donald Trump after Ron DeSantis ends campaign

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is endorsing former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

The move came within an hour of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Renner’s first choice, dropping out of the race.

“There is no greater Governor in America than Ron DeSantis,” Renner posted on X. I am proud to have fought alongside him to achieve major policy victories, and I look forward to his continued leadership for our great state of Florida and our country.”

Renner has campaigned on the ground in Iowa for DeSantis ahead of the Caucuses, where DeSantis finished a distant second to Trump but ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

DeSantis suspended his campaign Sunday, effectively releasing his supporters in the state to make their desires otherwise known.

Renner immediately put his backing to Trump, who has maintained a lead in polling. The Florida House Speaker cast the decision as vital in stopping President Joe Biden from winning re-election in the Fall.

“The 2024 presidential election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetime,” Renner posted.

“Do we continue on the path toward an economic recession and failed foreign policies under President Joe Biden, or do we take back control of our nation under the Republican values that have made our country the envy of the world? It is time for us to unite and support Donald J. Trump as our nominee for President of the United States.”

The words largely echoed the rhetoric DeSantis used in his endorsement of Trump in the same video announcing the suspension of his campaign.

“Now, it’s clear to me that a majority of Republican Primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said. “They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him.”