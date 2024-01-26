Poll shows Donald Trump with strong lead over Nikki Haley in South Carolina

A new survey shows Donald Trump appears ready to trounce former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in a Presidential Primary in her home state.

New polling from The Tyson Group, a Florida-based pollster, has Trump leading among likely GOP Primary voters with 58% support compared to Haley’s 31%.

Pollsters also show the former President with better favorability ratings, even in the state that put Haley in the Governor’s mansion.

About 68% of those polled have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 27% who have an unfavorable opinion. By comparison, about 56% of participants have a positive opinion of Haley and 33% have a negative one.

When it comes to net favorability, Haley trails U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican who dropped out of the presidential contest and endorsed Trump. About 57% have a favorable view of Scott, compared to 20% who have a negative opinion. The state’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Lindsey Graham is viewed positively by 52% of those surveyed and negatively by 31%.

The poll includes responses from 543 likely Primary voters surveyed between Jan. 24 and 26, both through internet panels and text-to-web software.

Trump’s edge was most pronounced among those who identify themselves as “very conservative.” Among that set of voters, Trump leads Haley 79% to 17%. She fares better among moderates, but still trails Trump 44% to 37%. Among no-party voters, Trump continues to hold an advantage with 48% favoring him compared to 33% who want Haley in the Primary.

South Carolina allows voters to pick the Primary in which they can vote, either the Democratic Primary on Feb. 3 or the Republican Primary on Feb. 24.

Haley may benefit from a largely inconsequential Democratic Primary, where President Joe Biden outperformed Democratic challengers in New Hampshire despite his name not appearing on the ballot.

Haley holds a 49% to 5% lead among Democratic voters likely to participate in the GOP Primary.

Pollsters also asked the top issue priorities for likely Primary voters. About 66% of voters listed lowering inflation and improving the economy among their priorities, and 50% listed illegal immigration as a top concern. Fighting crime came in a distant third place at 17%, while fighting the “woke agenda” was important to 13% of Primary voters.

South Carolina GOP Primary Memo by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

South Carolina GOP Primary Survey Deck by Jacob Ogles on Scribd