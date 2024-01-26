January 26, 2024
Poll shows Donald Trump with strong lead over Nikki Haley in South Carolina

Jacob Ogles January 26, 2024

Trump haley SBS
The Tyson Group found Tim Scott to be more popular than the former Governor.

A new survey shows Donald Trump appears ready to trounce former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in a Presidential Primary in her home state.

New polling from The Tyson Group, a Florida-based pollster, has Trump leading among likely GOP Primary voters with 58% support compared to Haley’s 31%.

Pollsters also show the former President with better favorability ratings, even in the state that put Haley in the Governor’s mansion.

About 68% of those polled have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 27% who have an unfavorable opinion. By comparison, about 56% of participants have a positive opinion of Haley and 33% have a negative one.

When it comes to net favorability, Haley trails U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican who dropped out of the presidential contest and endorsed Trump. About 57% have a favorable view of Scott, compared to 20% who have a negative opinion. The state’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Lindsey Graham is viewed positively by 52% of those surveyed and negatively by 31%.

The poll includes responses from 543 likely Primary voters surveyed between Jan. 24 and 26, both through internet panels and text-to-web software.

Trump’s edge was most pronounced among those who identify themselves as “very conservative.” Among that set of voters, Trump leads Haley 79% to 17%. She fares better among moderates, but still trails Trump 44% to 37%. Among no-party voters, Trump continues to hold an advantage with 48% favoring him compared to 33% who want Haley in the Primary.

South Carolina allows voters to pick the Primary in which they can vote, either the Democratic Primary on Feb. 3 or the Republican Primary on Feb. 24.

Haley may benefit from a largely inconsequential Democratic Primary, where President Joe Biden outperformed Democratic challengers in New Hampshire despite his name not appearing on the ballot.

Haley holds a 49% to 5% lead among Democratic voters likely to participate in the GOP Primary.

Pollsters also asked the top issue priorities for likely Primary voters. About 66% of voters listed lowering inflation and improving the economy among their priorities, and 50% listed illegal immigration as a top concern. Fighting crime came in a distant third place at 17%, while fighting the “woke agenda” was important to 13% of Primary voters.

South Carolina GOP Primary Memo by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

South Carolina GOP Primary Survey Deck by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

