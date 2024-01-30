The Southern Group brings the band back together in South Florida

The band is back together in South Florida.

With the addition of experienced consulting and communications pro Katia Saint Fleur to The Southern Group’s South Florida office, a winning legislative and policy team has been reunited.

Saint Fleur’s move to The Southern Group brings her back together with former Sen. Oscar Braynon and Oneca Lowery, who are both now lobbyists with the firm. Saint Fleur served as a legislative aide to Braynon while Lowery was Braynon’s Chief of Staff.

“It truly does feel like coming home,” Saint Fleur said. “These people helped shaped my career, and it is truly and honor to be working with such a talented team and prestigious firm.”

Saint Fleur has compiled an impressive resume in local and state government as well as the private sector. The last decade of that experience has been in the Miami-Dade area, where she started her own all-purpose consulting business.

“We love adding folks with experience, connections and deep ties to the Miami-Dade area and Katia brings all of that to the table,” said Nelson Diaz, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s South Florida offices, which cover Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. “Katia will help deliver even higher levels of service and expertise to our clients.”

Saint Fleur served as Braynon’s aide from 2011 to 2016. During that time, she developed communications strategies, maintained relationships with local and state leaders and handled constituent relations.

“The Southern Group has gained a passionate advocate in Katia Saint Fleur,” said Sen. Tracie Davis. “Her years of experience and expertise in navigating complex legislative matters will be a tremendous asset to their team and to the people of Florida.”

“Katia Saint Fleur has an exceptional record of service and dedication to our community,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien. “I am delighted to see that The Southern Group has tapped her to join their team. Her commitment to excellence, work ethic, and years of experience will be an asset to their organization.”

Saint Fleur started her career in broadcast journalism, working as an assignment editor for the Fox affiliate in Columbus, Ga. Later, she worked with the Atlanta Hartsfield Area Transportation Management Association as a communications consultant.

She then worked with the U.S. Department of Commerce, assisting the U.S. Census in reaching out to difficult-to-count U.S. communities, particularly those who had emigrated from Caribbean nations.

Saint Fleur cares deeply about the communities she serves and devotes much of her time to advocating for and helping victims of domestic violence. She is a graduate of Clark College in Atlanta where she majored in journalism, and she currently lives in Miami Shores.