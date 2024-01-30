January 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

The Southern Group brings the band back together in South Florida

Peter SchorschJanuary 30, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: RSA Consulting expands with two new hires

HeadlinesInfluence

Reunited, and it feels so … powerful!

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.30.24

southern group
Katia Saint Fleur is joining former Sen. Oscar Braynon and Oneca Lowery at TSG’s South Florida office.

The band is back together in South Florida.

With the addition of experienced consulting and communications pro Katia Saint Fleur to The Southern Group’s South Florida office, a winning legislative and policy team has been reunited.

Saint Fleur’s move to The Southern Group brings her back together with former Sen. Oscar Braynon and Oneca Lowery, who are both now lobbyists with the firm. Saint Fleur served as a legislative aide to Braynon while Lowery was Braynon’s Chief of Staff.

“It truly does feel like coming home,” Saint Fleur said. “These people helped shaped my career, and it is truly and honor to be working with such a talented team and prestigious firm.”

Saint Fleur has compiled an impressive resume in local and state government as well as the private sector. The last decade of that experience has been in the Miami-Dade area, where she started her own all-purpose consulting business.

“We love adding folks with experience, connections and deep ties to the Miami-Dade area and Katia brings all of that to the table,” said Nelson Diaz, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s South Florida offices, which cover Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. “Katia will help deliver even higher levels of service and expertise to our clients.”

Saint Fleur served as Braynon’s aide from 2011 to 2016. During that time, she developed communications strategies, maintained relationships with local and state leaders and handled constituent relations.

“The Southern Group has gained a passionate advocate in Katia Saint Fleur,” said Sen. Tracie Davis. “Her years of experience and expertise in navigating complex legislative matters will be a tremendous asset to their team and to the people of Florida.”

“Katia Saint Fleur has an exceptional record of service and dedication to our community,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien. “I am delighted to see that The Southern Group has tapped her to join their team. Her commitment to excellence, work ethic, and years of experience will be an asset to their organization.”

Saint Fleur started her career in broadcast journalism, working as an assignment editor for the Fox affiliate in Columbus, Ga. Later, she worked with the Atlanta Hartsfield Area Transportation Management Association as a communications consultant.

She then worked with the U.S. Department of Commerce, assisting the U.S. Census in reaching out to difficult-to-count U.S. communities, particularly those who had emigrated from Caribbean nations.

Saint Fleur cares deeply about the communities she serves and devotes much of her time to advocating for and helping victims of domestic violence. She is a graduate of Clark College in Atlanta where she majored in journalism, and she currently lives in Miami Shores.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: RSA Consulting expands with two new hires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories