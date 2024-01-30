Personnel note: RSA Consulting expands with two new hires

Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is continuing to expand with the addition of event director Brittany DesMarais and new talent Will George.

DesMarais joins the team as Director of Client Relations and Special Events, while George will work as RSA’s Government & Community Affairs Coordinator. The firm said the new additions will support its lobbying team to enhance the depth and breadth of its consulting services and growing events services.

With the new additions, RSA Consulting now sports a 10-person team.

The Tampa Bay-based firm represents some of the region — and state’s — largest cultural arts, sports, and entertainment venues. Among its roster of more than ninety clients is Amalie Arena, the Straz Center for Performing Arts, Tampa Theatre, the Florida Aquarium, and Tampa Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium and other regional sporting venues.

“As we grow our client roster both in the Tampa Bay region and across the state, Brittany and Will play a critical role in ensuring RSA continues to deliver the high-quality services that are tailored to the needs of each and every client,” firm President and CEO Ron Pierce said.

RSA described 2023 as “a pivotal year” for the firm’s growth. Last year also saw the boutique firm add two new team members and expand its Tallahassee office, giving it a year-round base in the capital city. The same year, RSA was named INFLUENCE Magazine’s Mid-sized Lobbying Firm of the Year.

DesMarais has more than 15 years of experience in hospitality and business development. Her career highlights include growing a start-up accessory brand from conception to market to become a multimillion-dollar international retail company within two years.

“Brittany is a tremendous asset to our creative team and will help drive innovative projects and events to ensure our clients receive the highest quality services.” Pierce said.

George, who joined RSA as an Intern in January 2023, now steps into the role of Government & Community Affairs Coordinator following his recent graduation from Florida State University.

“Will initially joined our team for a short-term internship during last year’s Session, but he quickly proved himself to be an indispensable team member. We were delighted to extend his internship and subsequently bring him on full-time. With his willingness to step up to any challenge and knack for problem-solving, Will evidently has a bright future ahead of him.” said RSA Vice President and COO Natalie King.

The two new team members join company executives Pierce and King, as well as lobbyists Edward Briggs, Melody Arnold, Matt Herndon, Natalie Brown, special projects director Gina Sisk and communications manager Krista Landers.