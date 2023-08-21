Personnel note: Veteran legislative staffer Natalie Brown joins RSA Consulting

One week after adding two new advocates to the team, Tampa-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is continuing its expansion with the addition of veteran legislative staffer Natalie Brown.

Brown joins the firm as Government & Community Affairs Consultant after working for Tampa Bay-area legislators Sen. Danny Burgess and former Sen. Tom Lee. She was honored as one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s “Rising Stars in Florida Politics” earlier this year.

“Natalie’s transition into RSA feels like both a natural step and the start of an exciting new chapter. She has been a close friend for several years, and her blend of professionalism and approachability adds an extra layer of synergy that we believe will greatly enhance our team’s collaborative spirit,” said Natalie King, Vice President and COO at RSA Consulting.

“Team RSA has long agreed that she is a perfect fit for our company culture and values, and we are thrilled to officially welcome her into our team.”

As a Senate staffer, Brown helped usher more than 90 bills into law. In her new position, the FSU alumna will focus on the policy areas she is most passionate about: education, non-profit organizations and economic development.

“Having witnessed her can-do spirit, worth ethic, and thoughtfulness firsthand, I can confidently say that RSA is gaining a valuable asset in Natalie Brown. Their gain is our team’s loss, and her presence will undoubtedly be missed within our office. However, I am thrilled that she has chosen RSA for her next chapter,” Burgess said.

“This is a great move for an outstanding person, and I look forward to all the great things she will achieve for the Tampa Bay community.”

The boutique firm, 10 strong, maintains deep roots across the Tampa Bay region. RSA President and CEO Ron Pierce also served as Chief Legislative Aide to Lee during his Senate Presidency before moving to work in-house at the Tampa Bay Lightning and then forming RSA in 2009.

“The decision to bring Natalie Brown on board is underscored by our unwavering confidence in her capabilities, remarkable work ethic, and most importantly, her alignment with our company’s values,” Pierce said. “Natalie’s nuanced understanding of Tampa Bay’s dynamics and legislative experience position her as an excellent fit for the team, and we are truly excited about the bright future she has ahead of her.”

Brown’s hire comes a week after RSA announced the addition of veteran staffer Gina Sisk and new talent Josiah Johnson. The firm, now 10 strong, also includes Edward Briggs, Kaitlyn Bailey, Melody Arnold, Matt Herndon and communications manager Krista Landers.