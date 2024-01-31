Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.31.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — “House panel advances impeachment articles against Alejandro Mayorkas” via Jordain Carney of POLITICO — The House Homeland Security Committee voted 18-15 to advance articles of impeachment, which accuse Mayorkas of “breach of trust” and “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law.” The vote paves the way for the impeachment articles to come to the floor next week — depending on absences and if Republicans can shore up a swath of undecided members. It’s still not clear they currently have the necessary near-unanimous support. Given united Democratic opposition and an incredibly thin majority, Republicans can only afford to lose two votes at full attendance. Chair Mark Green is expected to meet with some of the holdouts this week. And Majority Whip Tom Emmer said leadership will also check in with members this week, but that he “imagined” they will ultimately have the votes.

Rest in peace — Jim Sebesta, who spent much of his time in the Senate trying to keep Floridians safe, has died. He was 88 and lived in St. Petersburg. He served on the state Senate from 1998 to 2006 and chaired the Transportation Committee, where he introduced or co-sponsored numerous bills for highway safety.

Decades earlier, he was Gov. Claude Kirk’s pick to clean up the image of Hillsborough County’s elections office. In between, he sold real estate.

“He was a wonderful man,” said former Sen. Jack Latvala, who served alongside him in the late 1990s. “All around, he was the best human being that I’ve ever known.”

Born Aug. 24, 1935, in Pontiac, Illinois, he graduated from Loyola University in Chicago, then earned an MBA at DePaul University. He moved his family to the Tampa Bay area and, in 1970, was appointed by Kirk to serve as Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections. Sebesta replaced Jim Fair, who the Governor had suspended for alleged incompetence and malfeasance. Sebesta ran the supervisor’s office until 1974.

“He was absolutely a straight arrow,” Latvala said. “He was brought in to clean up the office and he did that.”

In 1974, Sebesta decided to run for Secretary of State. Latvala, who was just getting started in politics then, wanted to run the campaign. With a budget of just $50,000 and running in the shadow of President Richard Nixon’s forced resignation and subsequent pardon, it was an uphill battle. Sebesta did lose to the Democrat, but not by a blowout margin.

Later on, he combined real estate with his Catholic faith, serving as director of real estate and development for the Diocese of St. Petersburg. He was back in politics in 1996 and fought vigorously for safety standards.

It wasn’t just about cars. Sebesta also tried unsuccessfully to put more stringent regulations on parasailing, an activity he himself enjoyed. But after seeing that the state allowed scores of operators to host parasail rides with “virtually no supervision or regulation,” he stopped participating and tried to tighten standards.

Legislators saw those efforts as too much government intrusion. It wasn’t until 2014 the state finally passed parasailing equipment standards, seven years after a 15-year-old Amber White died in an accident.

“I am pretty much a free enterprise guy,” Sebesta told a newspaper after Amber’s death. “And I do not like government regulation. But I thought in this case that was something that was pretty darn important.”

Sebesta founded a consulting service following his exit from the Senate in 2006. He will be remembered as a dependable public servant and a devoted family man.

“People need to know what kind of a guy Jim was,” Latvala said.

Ahoy! It’s Seaports Day at the Capitol.

The crews from Florida’s public seaports will drop anchor in Tallahassee today to speak with lawmakers about the economic impact of the state’s 16 ports of call.

Hosted by the Florida Ports Council, a host of maritime professionals are also on board for the event. FPC Chair SeaPort Manatee Executive Director Carlos Buqueras will captain the event, leading a delegation of port executives.

Florida’s ports have had a lot to celebrate in recent years. The post-pandemic era has seen cargo throughput boom, while PortMiami recently retook the crown as the world’s busiest cruise port — for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2023, the “Cruise Capital of the World” handled 7.3 million passengers, according to recently released figures.

FPC said its top goal is to “highlight Florida’s leadership as America’s supply chain solution” and to encourage “lawmakers to ‘seas the opportunities’ to push back against the strategic moves from neighboring states like Georgia and Texas, to bump Florida off the global trade hub stage, through bold investments.”

The day officially kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on the on the back steps of Old Capitol, where Buqueras and Florida Ports Council President and CEO Mike Rubin will hold a news conference discussing the state of Florida’s seaports.

The advocacy day coincides with FPC’s Spring Board Meeting and Legislative Forum, which starts today and runs through Feb. 1.

Maybe it’s infrastructure week, after all. In addition to seaport execs, today will also bring a big rig full of trucker advocates to the Capitol Complex.

It’s kind of fitting, considering all that cargo would be stacked on the dock if the two industries didn’t work hand in hand … or wheel-and-boatswain.

Florida Trucking Day at the Capitol will see the top brass at the Florida Trucking Association, including President and CEO Alix Miller, crisscross the statehouse to speak with lawmakers about the issues and roadblocks impacting the people who ensure everything from fresh produce to the latest iPhone makes it from the ship to the store shelf.

Trucking is an integral part of Florida’s economy, generating billions of dollars in revenue and transporting more than 80% of Florida’s freight. There are more than 130,000 trucking companies in the state of Florida, with one in 18 Floridians employed by the industry.

FTA is currently celebrating its 90th year, making it one of the oldest associations of its kind in the state.

The association represents every sector or the industry, from agriculture, auto transport, LTL and private fleets to companies relying on trucking to move goods, manufacturers, banking, insurance and law firms that provide services to trucking companies.

Sunshine State universities have more than a few football titles under their belts. Yes, The U, FSU and UF each have more than one, FAMU tacked another one on last month, and UCF, while technically titleless, certainly made a compelling case a few years back.

But today a different Florida school is getting some time to shine.

Keiser University is kicking off its Capitol Day events with an 8:25 a.m. news conference in the Fourth Floor Rotunda to celebrate the 2023 NAIA National Champion Seahawk Football Team and welcome new head coach Myles Russ.

Russ, who secured the job Tuesday, has big shoes to fill — inaugural head ball coach Doug Socha guided the team to a 55-15 overall record and five NAIA Football Championship Series appearances since the team took its first snap in 2018.

But Keiser University touted Russ’ familiarity and experience with the young, but successful program in a news release announcing his hire — he first joined the Seahawks coaching staff in 2017 as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator and climbed up to assistant head coach in 2019, so he’s had a hand cultivating a winning culture at KU.

The Seahawks earned the 2023 championship following a 31-21 win over No. 1 Northwestern College (Iowa). The Seahawks took the crown in only their sixth season as a program and after previously falling to Northwestern in the 2022 NAIA Championship.

In addition to the new coach, the morning news conference will feature Keiser University Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Rep. Randy Fine, Keiser University Flagship President Gardy Vonk and Keiser University Athletic Director Kris Swogger.

Keiser University will also bring its academic brag boards to the Capitol, posting up on the First Floor Rotunda with some of their top students, faculty and alumni in tow. The Keiser University nursing simulation mobile bus will also be located in the large vehicle area and open to the public.

— TOP STORY —

“Bill lowering rifle-buying age to 18 clears House panel” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Six years after lawmakers passed a bill to increase the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, a House panel approved a measure to repeal that provision.

The 2018 age limit increase was one part of a package bill that included measures increasing security at schools. But now the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted 11-5 along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, to move the limit back to 18.

“Restoring the rights of young adults to purchase a long gun for not only self-defense but for sporting, is very important in my rural area,” said Rep. Bobby Payne, a Palatka Republican sponsoring HB 1223. “We quail hunt, we do a lot of bird hunting. It’s important for those individuals to have their rights restored, and the age of majority is 18.”

The experience of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018, which left 17 dead, including 14 students, permeated the debate over the bill. The shooter was a former student who was 19 at the time. He used an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

“There is no need to backtrack on the safety advances, but sadly, his piece of legislation does just that,” Tony Montalto told the committee. Montalto’s daughter, Gina Montalto, was killed in the massacre.

That bill split both major parties, as some Republicans voted against it because of the gun control provisions, while some Democrats objected to a part of the bill allowing school personnel who complete training to carry a firearm at school.

Now, Democrats are objecting to the move to roll back the gun control portion of the landmark legislation.

“Rick Scott doesn’t support bill rolling back Parkland gun restrictions” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Scott isn’t backing the legislation to repeal part of a landmark bill passed in the aftermath of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland in 2018 that banned 18- to 20-year-olds from buying rifles. “I still talk to a lot of the Parkland families,” Scott said. “We had that shooting, we had Pulse, and we had the (Fort Lauderdale) airport shooting. Your heart goes out to these families. We passed historic legislation that I’m proud that we passed. … I support what we passed.”

Florida Dems blast Parkland gun safety repeal bill — Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued a statement saying the repeal bill marks a “new low” for the state’s Republican-held Legislature. “After the Parkland shooting, Republicans and Democrats came together to forge bipartisan solutions that would make our students safer. Floridians cried out for these overwhelmingly popular reforms because we were tired of watching children die,” she said. “It’s only been six years, and now Florida Republicans want us to forget the pain and suffering these families went through, all to satisfy the gun lobby with a niche interpretation of the Second Amendment. I don’t know how they sleep at night.” The FDP news release also included a statement from Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduate. “The current law works, and repealing it would make Florida’s kids less safe,” he said.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“More tort changes? Senate panel passes bill limiting lawsuits against assisted living facilities” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — As baby boomers age and require long-term services, Florida’s assisted living facilities (ALFs) are “at a turning point” and facing a large influx of residents in the upcoming years, according to Sen. Colleen Burton. So, Burton has filed legislation to gird the industry with tort changes that reduce liability risks for ALFs. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday voted unanimously to send SB 238 to its next committee of reference, Senate Health Policy, which Burton chairs. It’s the second bill the Senate judicial panel has passed since the start of the Session that changes existing tort law relating to the provision of health care.

“Controversial monument protection bill advances in House, but with major changes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House State Affairs Committee advanced HB 395, “Protection of Historic Monuments and Memorials,” but not without significant changes to the legislation. Among the changes, the Committee substitute stipulates the structure must be displayed for 25 years, with an original expectation of permanent installation. In contrast to the previous language, which included a retroactive condition that would seem to be a remedy to Jacksonville’s removal of two Confederate monuments in 2020 and 2023, the Committee substitute is focused on the future and seems to abandon any hope that the Legislature can compel local officials to reinstall previously removed memorials.

“Sneaky or innocent? Florida bill looks like a trick up anti-abortion lawmakers’ sleeve” via the Miami Herald — In a vacuum, Florida House Bill 651 isn’t necessarily a bad idea. If a pregnant woman has a miscarriage as a result of a car crash or a doctor’s neglectful or intentional actions, for example, should parents be allowed to sue the person who caused them so much pain? Common sense would say of course. The problem is that HB 651 may be a Trojan horse. Filed by the same lawmakers who sponsored Florida’s six-week abortion ban there is legitimate concern that its ultimate goal is to allow men recruited by anti-abortion groups to sue health care providers who perform abortions. A woman who gets an abortion would be immune from prosecution under the bill but the doctors and nurses who perform the procedure would not.

“Opposition to bill easing replacement of old coastal buildings softens after amendment” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Outcry over a bill that would help developers raze and replace old, coastal and sometimes historic buildings didn’t crumble after its sponsor made changes to scale back its impacts, but it certainly softened. Sen. Bryan Ávila, the bill’s sponsor, vowed to continue working on his measure to ease concerns historic preservationists have about it while still providing property owners more agency. “It’s a delicate balance between property rights and history,” he said. “Certainly, I’m extremely pro-property rights; however, I do want to make sure, especially with this, that we preserve as much of our history as possible.”

“Senate panel gives first OK to bill easing cold case reinvestigation requests” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that could help thousands of Floridians seek closure in the violent loss of a loved one is advancing. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee voted unanimously for a measure (SB 350) that would make it easier for families of unsolved murder victims to reopen their cases. If passed, the bill would require law enforcement agencies in the state to review an unsolved murder that happened within their jurisdiction at least five years earlier upon receiving a written application from a victim’s family member. The review would then determine if a full reinvestigation of the case could identify new leads or a likely perpetrator. If a reinvestigation is merited, the agency must conduct one.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Bill requiring DNA samples from all Florida inmates ready for House floor vote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation requiring any inmate who doesn’t already have DNA in the state’s database to provide a sample this year is heading to the House floor after clearing its final committee hurdle unchanged and unchallenged. The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance the measure (HB 533), which would apply to all prisoners under Department of Corrections (DOC) custody regardless of their crime or when the offense occurred. Rep. Tom Fabricio, the bill’s sponsor, said it “closes a very tiny loophole” in Florida law that has allowed some offenders to long evade sampling and prevented law enforcement from solving cold cases.

“‘Property rights’ bill banning stray bullets avoids being shot down at first Senate stop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would classify firing a bullet onto someone else’s property without their permission as trespassing avoided being shot dead at its first Senate stop. The measure (SB 270) advanced on a 5-3 vote, with two Republicans approving it alongside three Democrats in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. If passed, the bill would make shooting a lethal projectile from a firearm, bow, crossbow or “similar tensile device” across private land without authorization a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Government agencies acting within their scope of duty, people lawfully defending their life or property and lethal projectiles that do not “pose a reasonably foreseeable risk to life, safety, or property” would be exempted.

“Strip club dancer age restrictions advance in Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate Criminal Justice panel advanced legislation that would bar anyone under 21 years of age from working in adult entertainment establishments, with the goal of stopping human trafficking and related exploitation. Sen. Clay Yarborough’s measure (SB 1690) stipulates, after an amendment adopted in committee, that owners would be subject to first-degree misdemeanor charges regarding those under 21 working in the clubs. If those under 21 dare to bare, the penalty is enhanced to a second-degree felony penalty for the proprietors. The bill covers adult bookstores, adult theaters, special cabaret and unlicensed massage establishments under the aegis of stopping “modern-day slavery,” the sponsor said Tuesday.

“Florida poised to set guidelines for exchange of minors in split custody scenarios” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The measure passed the House unanimously already, and the Senate has received an identical version (HB 385) in messages. That means there is little drama ahead for this legislation, which could be taken up in a floor Session in the coming days. The bill is referred to as the Cassie Carli Law to honor Carli, a 37-year-old Navarre woman who vanished in March 2022 following the scheduled exchange of her preschool-aged daughter, only to be found in a grave in Alabama weeks later. The legislation would require court-approved plans for shared custody to include — unless otherwise agreed to by both parents — a list of “designated authorized locations” to exchange custody of their children. Estranged parents can opt out with a written waiver, however, should they be able to work things out more amicably.

“Angie Nixon falsely accused of stealing food from House member’s lounge” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Nixon said she was accused by the House sergeant-at-arms of “stealing food from the members’ lounge.” “I cannot make this shit up. I took a plate of salad, a plate of nachos and two tacos. Someone took a picture of me and sent it to the sergeant. I then get an apology because I paid my tab but was told I can’t take more than one plate out. … Literally, the FL House is policing plates,” the House District 13 incumbent said. She got a text at 12:20 p.m. from the sergeant-at-arms “cutting” her access to the dining hall until she paid up. A follow-up text 25 minutes later admitted the error and conferred an apology, but Nixon was not reassured. “I told the Sergeant I feel like they’re targeting me and trying to make me uncomfortable, so I won’t come back.”

Open wide — Florida Dental Association members from across the state gathered in Tallahassee for the annual Dentists’ Day at the Capitol to advocate solutions for patients and promote access to oral health. The group’s priorities this Session include ensuring patients aren’t denied coverage for services previously authorized by their dental plan, supporting a much-needed increase in funding for dental in Florida’s Medicaid program, and funding programs that provide critical dental care at no cost to Florida’s veterans and underserved communities.

“Food fight: Cellular agriculture fears Florida’s proposed ban on cultivated meat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — If Florida bans cultivated meat, it will be the first in the nation to do so. With food scarcity challenging modern agriculture, those behind the development of alternative protein sources fear this will set a dangerous precedent. That hasn’t stopped legislation from plowing forward in the House and Senate. Language completely banning the manufacturing, sale or distribution of cultivated meat now appears in larger agriculture bills in the House (HB 1071) and Senate (SB 1084). Leaders in the cultivated meat biotech sector, an industry still in its infancy, say the push to regulate lab-grown chicken, seafood and beef out of existence flies in the face of the conservative economic policies normally embraced by Florida lawmakers. More importantly, it could literally leave the nation starved for alternatives to slow-maturing livestock.

— THE SKED —

— 9 a.m. House Appropriations Committee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 9 a.m. House Ways & Means Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 9 a.m. Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 2 p.m. House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 2 p.m. House Education Quality Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. House Local Administration Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 6:15 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Feeding Florida is launching a digital ad campaign to highlight its work distributing food to Floridians struggling in the wake of natural disasters.

Titled “When Disaster Strikes,” the campaign aims to raise awareness about the critical disaster recovery role played by the organization, which is the only hunger relief organization with a presence in every corner of the state.

That statewide presence is made possible by a fleet of 160-plus commercial trucks and 20-plus warehouses encompassing over 500,000 square feet of storage. And, since Feeding Florida’s food banks are already part of the community, they remain in affected areas for the long haul.

“Our clients face crisis every single day, including food insecurity, job loss, medical issues, and more. We are prepared to help them in case of personal crisis and natural disasters,” said Feeding Florida Executive Director Robin Safley. “This ‘When Disaster Strikes’ campaign helps to show the spectrum of support from our food bank network to Florida’s families. It embodies our dedication to addressing hunger and providing crucial support during times of crisis.”

As a Partner State Association of Feeding America, Feeding Florida also has access to a national network of resources during times of crisis and adheres to stringent guidelines, ensuring a commitment to the highest standards in food safety.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

— 2024 —

“During speech, Biden touts administration’s success saying ‘look how far we’ve come’” via Antonio Fins and Stephany Matat of The Florida Times-Union — Biden spoke at the Pelican Club on the Jupiter waterfront, about 23 miles north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and estate in Palm Beach. Biden delivered a roughly 20-minute speech to extol what he said were policies in the last three years that got the “economy roaring” in the wake of the 2020 pandemic. Biden, though, noted Trump’s comment earlier this month in which the former president and Palm Beach resident said he hopes the economy and stock market crash this year. Trump added that he didn’t want to suffer the same fate as Herbert Hoover, who witnessed the onset of the Great Depression during his lone term in office. “He’s already Herbert Hoover,” Biden said, stating that the U.S. economy lost jobs during Trump’s term. “He’s Donald Herbert Hoover Trump.”

“Biden super PAC plans a historic $250 million ad blitz” via Reid J. Epstein and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — The main Democratic super PAC supporting Biden’s re-election bid, Future Forward, is beginning this week to reserve $250 million in advertising across the most important battleground states, a blitz that it says is the largest single purchase of political advertising by a super PAC in the nation’s history. The ads, which are to be split between $140 million on television and $110 million on digital and streaming platforms, will start the day after the Democratic National Convention concludes in August and will run through Election Day, the super PAC said.

“Ron DeSantis super PAC quietly funneled money into anti-Trump group” via Jessica Piper of POLITICO — The $2.75 million in payments from the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down to Win It Back PAC — a group linked to Club for Growth — were revealed in the latter group’s filings with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. Win It Back PAC spent more than $6.4 million on digital and TV ads over the Summer opposing Trump’s candidacy. It also funded a field program and text messaging. Most of that money — more than $4.5 million — came directly from the Club for Growth, a long-standing conservative organization that has opposed Trump’s 2024 re-election bid. Never Back Down, which backed DeSantis and was funded in large part with money transferred from the Florida Governor’s state campaign, was the group’s second-largest donor.

“Citadel CEO and billionaire Ken Griffin donated $5 million to Nikki Haley super PAC” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — Griffin, a billionaire and major Republican campaign donor, gave $5 million to a political action committee backing Haley over Trump in the GOP Primary for President. Griffin wrote the seven-figure check in January to the SFA Fund, a super PAC that can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money to help Haley, but which cannot coordinate directly with her presidential campaign. “Gov. Haley has a tremendous track record of leadership and America would be well served by someone with her foreign policy credentials and policy priorities in the White House,” Griffin said.

“Donald Trump stays on Illinois’ ballot as the Election Board says it lacks power to remove him over Jan. 6” via Sophia Tareen and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press — Illinois’ Election Board on Tuesday kept Trump on the state’s Primary ballot, a week before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him from the presidency. The Board’s unanimous ruling comes after its hearing officer, a retired judge and Republican, found that a “preponderance of the evidence” shows Trump is ineligible to run for president because he violated a constitutional ban on those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. But the hearing officer recommended the Board let the courts make the ultimate decision. The eight-member Board, composed of four Democrats and four Republicans, agreed with a recommendation from its lawyer to let Trump remain on the ballot.

“Trump’s PACs spent roughly $50 million on legal expenses in 2023” via Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Trump piled up legal expenses in 2023 as he was indicted four times, spending approximately $50 million in donor money on legal bills and investigation-related expenses last year. It is a staggering sum. His lone remaining rival in the 2024 Republican Primary, Haley, raised roughly the same amount of money across all her committees in the last year as Trump’s political accounts spent paying the bills stemming from his various legal defenses, including lawyers for witnesses. The exact figure spent on legal bills will be reported on Wednesday in new filings with the FEC. But even those totals can be imprecise depending on how certain expense items are categorized by those doing the paperwork.





— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis wants Rep. Ilhan Omar deported, denaturalized” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis said Tuesday that Omar should be expelled from the country over her recent comments on being Somali and Muslim. The Governor reacted to Omar reportedly saying she is first and primarily Somali, secondly Muslim, and not mentioning being American. The video is from January. In the video, she vows to prioritize Somalia during her time in Congress.

“DeSantis spokespeople ripped Evan Power before he canceled Laura Loomer interview” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the wake of Power agreeing to go on Loomer’s program, multiple DeSantis representatives spoke out and amplified concerns after months of slashing attacks from the conservative commentator, who ardently supports Trump. A poster to X chided Power, saying “You’re seriously going to go on a platform of a lunatic who said Casey DeSantis faked her cancer and said some of the most despicable things I’ve ever heard about our favorite Governor Ron DeSantis?? This is not the right move for you or the Florida GOP.” “Agreed,” asserted former Press Secretary Bryan Griffin. “Disappointing,” asserted former spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who most recently handled “rapid response.”

“DeSantis tells Sheriffs to ‘do what you need to do’ to keep order during Spring Break” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During remarks to the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference, DeSantis reassured the law officers they should do whatever is needed to maintain order during those days of seaside debauchery later this year, telling them they should “do what you need to do.” The Governor pledged to “work with any local community that’s concerned about it.” “I know it’s not the same concern in every part of the state, but we’ve seen some of the things that have happened in other parts of Florida. I mean, we’ve seen things in Miami Beach. We have resources available. We want to work proactively with the local jurisdictions,” DeSantis said.

“Florida will no longer let residents use gender identity on driver’s licenses, only sex-at-birth” via Shira Moolten of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued a memo last Friday telling county tax collectors to no longer allow people to update their gender identities on driver’s licenses and to prove that the gender on the license is the person’s biological sex using a “primary identification document,” records show. Critics are calling the move an attack on trans people. The memo, titled “Driver’s License Operation Manual-Issuance requirements-IR08-Gender requirements (Recission),” was issued as part of a review of the department’s policies “to better align the services provided by the Department and its partners to our stakeholders,” wrote Deputy Executive Director Robert Kynoch.

“One-fifth of Florida’s agricultural lands could be paved over by 2070” via Steve Newborn of WFSU — Florida’s agriculture has traditionally been one of the biggest drivers of the state’s economy. But a new report says rampant development may threaten its future. Roughly one-third of Florida’s land is currently in agriculture. But if current development trends continue, about 120 acres of agricultural land a day — or almost 45,000 acres a year — will be paved over by 2070. Tom Hoctor, director of the Center for Landscape Conservation Planning at the University of Florida, spoke recently during a webinar hosted by the smart-growth advocacy group 1000 Friends of Florida. “We could see as many as 12 million more people in Florida by 2070, and if we keep growing the way we grow now, sprawling growth patterns, low density, we could lose 3.5 million acres of land to development,” he said.

“Behind Seafood City’s awful stench in St. Louis: A Florida GOP politician?” via Ryan Krull of River Front Times — A shuttered seafood store’s rotting fish caused a stench across University City this week. Now it turns out the St. Louis fish story may have a connection to something else that stinks on the regular: Florida politics. St. Louis County shut down Seafood City in December 2022 for health code violations. Many months later, neighbors began to notice a terrible smell that gradually grew worse and worse. According to Fox 2 News, this week University City officials discovered “tons” of unsold fish left to rot in non-functioning freezers. One estimate said the store’s owners had left 8,000 pounds of food behind. Cleanup could take weeks. Documents filed last year with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office show that the president of Seafood City Inc. is Bowen Kou, whose address is listed as East Lansing, Michigan. And Kou is almost certainly the same Bowen Kou running for state Senate as a Republican in Florida.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden says U.S. knows how it will respond to Jordan attack” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Biden said Tuesday that he’s decided how the U.S. will retaliate after a drone strike in Jordan killed three American soldiers. Biden did not detail how the administration plans to respond, or when those actions would be taken. But the expectation is that it will come soon and possibly in waves over the days ahead. During a brief back-and-forth with reporters outside the White House, Biden said he’s not seeking a war with Iran, even though he held the nation somewhat responsible for the attack.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

Appointed — Santo DiGangi of West Palm Beach to the Palm Beach County Court.

“After Herald investigation, women report coach’s alleged sexual abuse to Key Biscayne police” via Ana Claudia Chacin and Clara-Sophia Daly — A woman who says she was repeatedly sexually abused 13 years ago by a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach finally told her story to police. As a result, a closed investigation into the coach may have been given new life. She was the second woman in the past two days to report having been sexually abused by the coach more than a decade ago. Neither made a formal complaint back then. Both said they were motivated to come forward now by a Miami Herald investigation called “Key Biscayne’s Dark Secret.” The investigation outlined a pattern of alleged abuse by Oscar Olea, a longtime gymnastics coach in the village.

“Francis Suarez pushed for no-bid city contract benefiting his private employer’s partner” via Sarah Blaskey, Joey Flechas, Alex Harris and Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Suarez and his top aides spent months last year advocating for a no-bid city contract for a little-known software company that was simultaneously negotiating a partnership with a firm paying the Mayor a $20,000-a-month salary. The Mayor’s advocacy on behalf of the software company, NZero — and the behind-closed-doors discussions involving its partnership with Suarez’s private employer, Redivider — were laid out in dozens of emails obtained by the Miami Herald. The emails, dated December 2022 through April 2023, raise new questions about conflicts of interest involving Suarez, whose outside work for a local developer is already the subject of a federal investigation.

“Miami racial gerrymandering case could lead to new city elections in all 5 districts” via Joey Flechas and Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Monday marked the first day of a high-stakes trial to determine whether Miami drew an unconstitutional voting map with district boundaries that sorted city residents based on race and ethnicity — a case that could trigger Special Elections across Miami if the city loses. The coalition of citizens and community groups accusing the city of racial gerrymandering want the judge to order Special Elections in each of the city’s five Commission districts as early as November. Such an outcome — though far from a certainty — would cut short the terms of multiple sitting Commissioners and force them to run for their current seats or to campaign in new districts under a drastically different voting map.

“Top administrator for Martin County Fair quits; will it jeopardize a new fairgrounds?” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Efforts to move the county fair to a new fairgrounds in Indiantown may be in jeopardy following the resignation earlier this month of its Executive Director. Radio show host Kasey Ingram Mullen quit as Executive Director of the Martin County Fair Association Jan. 15, association President Chester Edwards confirmed. Mullen hosts the KC Ingram Show on WSTU-AM. The fair association needs $3.4 million to make its move, and has been fundraising for years, including approaching the County Commission for public support. Mullen identified what she believed were “serious financial misrepresentations” in several applications that the Martin County Fair Board submitted for taxpayer money, she told County Commissioners in an email on the same day she resigned.

“Retiree Jacob Rosengarten gets early start on Juno Beach Town Council, serving as interim” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Even before the March elections arrive, the face of the Town Council has begun to shift. The five-member Council headed into election season with four seats on the Council up for grabs. Then, sitting Council member, Elaine Contronakis, due to end her term in March, opted to exit early, creating a vacancy until the election. Faced with the need to appoint an interim Council member to replace her, the Council turned to Rosengarten. Rosengarten is seeking to land a different seat on the Council this year — Seat 3 — and is running unopposed. At a meeting Jan. 24, the Council agreed to appoint Rosengarten to fill Contronakis’ vacant seat as an interim Council member.

“JetBlue, Spirit ask appeals court to fast-track review of Judge’s decision to block their merger” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — JetBlue Airways and South Florida-based Spirit Airlines asked a federal appellate court to expedite their appeal of a Judge’s ruling that blocked their proposed merger earlier this month. The airlines asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to place the appeal on a fast track because an agreement that envisions JetBlue buying Spirit has a closing date of July 24. U.S. District Judge William Young of Boston refused to approve the deal after the U.S. Justice Department sued to halt the transaction. The government alleged consumers would end up paying higher fares and lose access to an ultra-low-cost industry competitor in Spirit.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida Judge calls proposed I-95/Pioneer Trail interchange ‘not in the public interest’” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — An administrative law Judge ruled that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) should not have been granted a permit to run stormwater off a proposed new Interstate 95-Pioneer Trail interchange into Spruce Creek. FDOT has been working toward building new entrance and exit ramps between I-95 and Pioneer Trail. That two-lane road straddles the Port Orange-New Smyrna Beach city limits and is an entry point to the Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, an environmentally sensitive woodland abutting the creek that runs beneath the interstate. The St. Johns Water Management District issued FDOT a permit allowing the outflow of stormwater off the interstate into the creek.

“Shootings in Brevard take life of retired Catholic priest who worked in Orlando” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — A shooting spree in Brevard County that left four dead Sunday ended the life of a retired Catholic priest who had spent 25 years in Orlando parishes, including a stint as a teacher at Bishop Moore Catholic High School. Father Robert HoeffnerSally Joan Hoeffner, 69, were found dead in their Palm Bay residence, according to police and records from the Brevard County Property Appraiser’s Office. Both “appeared to have been fatally wounded by gunshots,” police said. The Hoeffners’ bodies were discovered hours after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at another Palm Bay residence and then exchanged gunshots with a 24-year-old suspect.

“After 21 years on the bench, 7th Circuit Judge James Clayton to retire in April” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Clayton will retire in April, marking the second recent retirement of a long-serving judge from the circuit. Clayton sent a letter to DeSantis announcing his retirement effective April 1. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of the state of Florida for 21 years,” Clayton wrote. Clayton currently presides over probate and guardianship cases at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand. He has previously presided over juvenile and felony dockets, including death-penalty cases, although he has never imposed a death sentence. He has also served as chief judge of the 7th Circuit, which covers Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

“Universal Orlando Resort reveals first details on highly anticipated Epic Universe” via Eve Chen of the Miami Herald — Universal Orlando Resort has been quietly building one of the world’s most immersive and most anticipated theme parks to date, Universal Epic Universe. Plans have been tightly under wraps for years, but Universal Orlando released its first official details on the coming park on Tuesday. “Universal Epic Universe marks a huge transformational moment for Universal Orlando Resort, and it will change everything about our destination,” Universal Orlando’s President & Chief Operating Officer Karen Irwin said. “This will be the exciting culmination of our amazing growth over the past 30-plus years and will transform Universal Orlando into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most thrilling experiences imaginable!”

To watch the flyover video, please click the image below:

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch: State of the city is strong in 2024” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — About 800 people, including City Council members, city staff and students from nearby public schools listened and applauded at the Palladium Theater on Tuesday as Mayor Welch gave a 45-minute State of the City speech that began and ended with optimism. “As we look to the future, there’s a kind of outlook on the trajectory of St. Petersburg,” said Council Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders, opening for Welch. Before going into his recap of the year, Welch welcomed by name descendants of the historically Black Gas Plant neighborhood, where developers hope to re-create a community and deliver on broken promises of housing and opportunity.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville Beach admits city tech services have been hacked” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — It appears Jacksonville Beach is the latest Florida municipality to suffer a cyberattack that hobbled city services. The coastal community in Duval County shut down many of its city services and closed City Hall after information technology systems for the city of about 25,000 people mysteriously shut down. “Effective immediately, the City of Jacksonville Beach will shut down due to Information Systems issues,” a statement said on the city’s website. Now, city officials have confirmed there was a breach of security for the Northeast Florida city’s tech services.

“Inferno guts swanky apartments under construction in downtown Jacksonville” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The acrid stench of burned residential building materials wafted through the center of Jacksonville’s Sports Complex area downtown as a fire that ripped through a high-end apartment complex under construction was still smoldering Tuesday afternoon. The intense blaze ignited as construction employees were finishing work on the RISE Doro apartments on East Adams Street. The Doro apartment complex had been under construction for about two years and was viewed as a potential jump-start to residential urban renewal of the Sports Complex which is just east of the urban core of downtown Jacksonville.

“Jordan Travis, after devastating end to college career, eager to prove he’s NFL-ready” via Chris Vannini of The Athletic — He’s in a medical boot, a bit more than two months removed from the devastating lower leg injury that ended his Florida State career and changed the college football season and, for now, Travis’ life. “We’re taking steps,” Travis said Sunday. “At this moment, I get to wake up in the morning, so I’m blessed, and I’ll have a smile on my face no matter what. I’ll be out here pretty soon.” Few players have endured such a heartbreaking string of events. The ankle injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18 ended his season and college career. Two weeks later, an undefeated Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff in place of one-loss Alabama, becoming the first undefeated Power 5 team to miss the field.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Alfie Oakes and Vivek Ramaswamy meet for lunch at Seed to Table” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Former GOP presidential hopeful Ramaswamy hit Seed to Table in Naples for a farm-fresh lunch with owner Oakes. In an X photo that had more than 17,000 likes, the two stand grinning next to a box of starburst pummelos ($1.99 a pound), arms around each other under the American flag. “Live with the legendary Alfie Oakes, founder of Seed To Table, who the ATF … tried to shut down in 2020 during COVID & he said hell no,” wrote Ramaswamy, a Trump surrogate often mentioned as a possible VP pick. The visit came about because Ramaswamy had heard about farmer/retailer/GOP influencer Oakes and his wildly popular Naples store.

“Department of Health officials focus on fight against diabetes in Sarasota County” via Sarah Owens of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — More than a year into a five-year plan that identifies diabetes as one of Sarasota County’s top medical concerns, local health authorities have laid the foundations for improvements in education, prevention and treatment in key county hot spots. Among the components of the Sarasota County Department of Health’s Health Equity Plan are descriptions on the seriousness of diabetes, who it most affects, the condition’s contributing factors and recommendations on how to better treat patients and reduce the rate of new cases. Health disparity data in the county identified HIV, diabetes and asthma as the top three local medical concerns.

— TOP OPINION —

“Fox News is scared as hell of Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden” via Justin Baragona of the Daily Beast — The conservative cable giant’s fear over the “Shake It Off” singer potentially backing Biden comes as right-wing media figures have targeted Swift with an absurd conspiracy theory that she’s part of a Deep State psy-op staged by the NFL and Democrats to defeat Trump in the 2024 Election. While Fox News hasn’t fully bought into the deranged notion that Swift dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is a government plot and the Super Bowl is fixed — though Fox host Jesse Watters floated that very idea earlier this month — the network is actively trying to persuade Swift to “stay out of politics” and “stick to singing.”

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis’ campaign could’ve felt different. A family video shows how.” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — A recurring theme of the criticism surrounding DeSantis’ campaign was that he just wasn’t likable enough, wasn’t personable enough, wasn’t relatable enough. So, it was fascinating that less than 48 hours after exiting the race, he posted to social media a sweet selfie video in which his 5-year-old son Mason made his picks for this past weekend’s AFC and NFC championship games. Mason went with a Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch. You have to wonder: Where was this guy on the trail? Why didn’t DeSantis post more friendly videos, more family selfies, and more editions of Mason’s Ultimate Pigskin Lock of the Week Presented by DraftKings? If DeSantis, the candidate, seemed overmanaged, why didn’t they encourage DeSantis, the dad, to open up like this a little more?

“Control issues: Florida Legislature wants to ban Police Review Boards, parental rights on social media” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Today we’re talking about cities’ rights to monitor their own police departments and parents’ rights to raise their own kids the way they want — two rights Florida lawmakers are trying to take away. Interestingly, though, in one of these cases, DeSantis is warning fellow Republican legislators to back off — and may end up embarrassing quite a few Democrats in the process. Many cities, including Orlando, have long had Police Review Boards where Mayors and Council members ask civilians to vet questions posed by the public and make recommendations to the chiefs. These Boards have no power to charge anyone with crimes nor even reprimand officers. They’re merely a public place to assess actions, ask questions and sometimes make policy recommendations, such as making body cameras standard equipment.

“Kim Berfield: New legislation seeks to help strengthen Florida ports with greater access to clean natural gas” via Florida Politics — Over the past eight years, Florida’s ports have been at the forefront of the clean energy transition, investing in infrastructure to produce and facilitate the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). Our ports have installed LNG processing centers, expanded natural gas exports to the Caribbean, welcomed a growing fleet of LNG-powered cruise ships and added state-of-the-art bunkering barges. However, LNG requires specialized infrastructure for supply, storage and delivery to vessels. I have proposed legislation, HB 1275, promoting strategic transportation infrastructure investment so we can continue a pathway toward economic resiliency, environmental sustainability and national security.

“What’s missing from Florida’s school choice options?” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — While Florida’s menu of school choice offerings is undeniably popular, the programs are not without limitations. That’s especially true for the state’s ESA programs. Currently, Florida families can use their ESA dollars to pay for preapproved private school tuition, home schooling materials, or other school-related costs. This program has allowed many students to get an education tailored to their needs, with one caveat: The money can’t be used to attend a full-time online private school. If that’s their school choice, they’re on their own for the tuition. Despite not receiving the same financial assistance as students who attend in-person private schools, an estimated 40,000 Florida families have a student enrolled in a full-time online school, including the state’s own Florida Virtual School.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Epic event: Universal Orlando drops details about new theme park” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Epic Universe theme park will feature a dueling coaster named Starfall Racers in its Celestial Park area, a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter land, roaming monsters and “How to Train Your Dragon” attractions, Universal Orlando confirmed. The under-construction park is scheduled to open in 2025. Epic Universe was announced in 2019, but the company has shared details about the attractions sparingly. Tuesday’s news release represents the first major bundle of park details, and it concentrated on Celestial Park, the first area that visitors will encounter at Epic. Universal said it will consist of gardens and waterways, Constellation Carousel, the Astronomica wet-play area, dining options and shopping establishments.

“SeaWorld corporate parent takes new name: United Parks & Resorts” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is undergoing a name change. As of Feb. 12, the company will be known as United Parks & Resorts Inc. The move won’t affect the names of the company’s theme parks and attractions, including SeaWorld Orlando, the Aquatica water park and Discovery Cove in Central Florida. The company operates seven theme park and water park brands in 13 places across the United States and, as of last year, in Abu Dhabi. “Our new company name, United Parks & Resorts Inc., better reflects that we have been, and will continue to be, a diverse collection of park brands and experiences,” CEO Marc Swanson said in a news release.

“Disneyland’s new vision includes up to $2.5-billion investment and a plan to take over city streets” via Salvador Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times — For decades, Disneyland has been hampered from expanding its Anaheim resort due to streets, highways and businesses that encircle the self-proclaimed “Happiest Place on Earth.” But Disneyland hopes to get around those limits with a plan to spend up to $2.5 billion to re-imagine the resort with new attractions, hotels and shops within its current 100-acre footprint — a proposal that would require taking over some surrounding city streets. The plan already has critics who fear it will create more traffic headaches for neighbors and not provide enough tax revenue for the city.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.