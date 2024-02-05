February 5, 2024
Florida Democrats seek DNC delegates after declaring Joe Biden ‘automatic winner’ of Primary
FILE - In this July 26, 2016, file photo the stage is reflected on a glass window on the suite level at Wells Fargo Arena as Timmy Kelly sings the national anthem before the start of the second day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned this summer with conventions that typically kick off the general election season. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

A.G. Gancarski

Democratic Convention 2016 AP
The filing deadline is March 25.

The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) has already made it clear that Joe Biden is the “automatic winner” of March’s Presidential Primary.

Yet despite the public being unable to weigh in on the choice between the incumbent President and long shot challengers U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, the state party is looking for somewhat more competitive elections when it comes to picking delegates for this summer’s Democratic National Convention.

“Serving as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention is an honor and a privilege for the most dedicated members of our party,” said FDP Executive Director Phillip Jerez. “Florida’s delegation will have a chance to help shape the party platform and officially nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for re-election — I know they’ll make us proud.”

Candidates are expected to file by March 25 if they aim to present themselves for a vote of the party faithful in their congressional districts. They will be able to get guidance on how to qualify as delegates in a virtual event Feb. 20.

According to an FDP media release announcing the beginning of the election period, “146 district-level delegates will represent Florida at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.” Chicago will host the event, which runs from Aug. 19-22.

On April 20, each of Florida’s 28 congressional districts will choose a delegate. Early voting will be available in some districts on April 18.

These delegates join 107 people classified as either automatic delegates, party leaders or at large delegates.

The state party includes gender quotas as part of its process, hoping to create an even split between men and women, but creating exceptions for nonbinary or gender nonconforming hopefuls.

Beyond gender identification quotas, race and disability are considerations, with at least a third of the delegates being Black, another third being Hispanic, 23% being youth, 15% being military veterans, and 15% being LGBTQ.

The FDP notes that the Biden team has the ultimate say-so, meanwhile.

“Completing a filing form does not guarantee you will appear on the ballot. The Presidential Campaign has final authority.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

