February 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Swifties are swiftly searching for red sweaters
Taylor Swift speaks with people on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 11, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Travis Kelce is most Googled Super Bowl player in Florida, 30 other states

APoliticalHeadlines

Beauty product ads will display prominently during the Super Bowl, thanks to Taylor Swift

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 2.4.24

Chiefs Ravens Football
This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift has inspired fashion choices from the gridiron.

Google searches for “red sweater” skyrocketed 300% worldwide during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens, according to online clothing retailer Boohoo.

The company analyzed Google searches using Google Trends to determine search prevalence on Sunday, Jan. 28, when the Chiefs secured their spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

The increase in searches came after pop sensation Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a $695 red sweater from Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label, “Guest In Residence” during the AFC Championship game in which Swift was cheering her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The red sweater she wore is now sold out.

Hadid posted on Instagram after the game that it was a “lucky sweater.”

Swift’s look was completed with a simple black coat and her signature red lipstick.

And speaking of that shade, global searches for “red lipstick” were also on the rise seemingly thanks to Swift, with a 334% uptick in searches during the game.

This isn’t the first time Swift has inspired fashion choices. On Dec. 3, after the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers took the field, searches for “red coat” spiked after Swift was seen wearing a Stella McCartney coat at the game.

“Taylor’s game day fashion has been a source of inspiration for many fans as revealed by the huge spikes in interest following her high-profile appearances supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce,” a Boohoo spokesperson said.

“Taylor and the Chiefs are truly a perfect match. The star’s iconic connection with the color red has made for some truly stunning game day styles that will hopefully inspire many fans. It will be fascinating to see if Taylor continues to go for a more relaxed look for the Super Bowl featuring her signature color, or if she will tease fans further with a Reputation-coded outfit.”

But not everyone wants to emulate the now-billionaire musician.

Swift, seen as a major influencer among young potential voters, has faced massive backlash from mostly conservative men. According to an explanation and analysis in Newsweek, Swift’s cohort of loyal followers, known as Swifties, are largely liberal Democrats, and she could pose a threat to former President Donald Trump as he seeks a return to the White House after his 2020 defeat.

That fear has led to social media vitriol and has even crept onto Fox News’ airwaves.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWinner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 2.4.24

nextBeauty product ads will display prominently during the Super Bowl, thanks to Taylor Swift

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories