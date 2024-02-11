Swifties are swiftly searching for red sweaters

Google searches for “red sweater” skyrocketed 300% worldwide during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens, according to online clothing retailer Boohoo.

The company analyzed Google searches using Google Trends to determine search prevalence on Sunday, Jan. 28, when the Chiefs secured their spot in this year’s Super Bowl.

The increase in searches came after pop sensation Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a $695 red sweater from Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label, “Guest In Residence” during the AFC Championship game in which Swift was cheering her beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The red sweater she wore is now sold out.

Hadid posted on Instagram after the game that it was a “lucky sweater.”

Swift’s look was completed with a simple black coat and her signature red lipstick.

And speaking of that shade, global searches for “red lipstick” were also on the rise seemingly thanks to Swift, with a 334% uptick in searches during the game.

This isn’t the first time Swift has inspired fashion choices. On Dec. 3, after the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers took the field, searches for “red coat” spiked after Swift was seen wearing a Stella McCartney coat at the game.

“Taylor’s game day fashion has been a source of inspiration for many fans as revealed by the huge spikes in interest following her high-profile appearances supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce,” a Boohoo spokesperson said.

“Taylor and the Chiefs are truly a perfect match. The star’s iconic connection with the color red has made for some truly stunning game day styles that will hopefully inspire many fans. It will be fascinating to see if Taylor continues to go for a more relaxed look for the Super Bowl featuring her signature color, or if she will tease fans further with a Reputation-coded outfit.”

But not everyone wants to emulate the now-billionaire musician.

Swift, seen as a major influencer among young potential voters, has faced massive backlash from mostly conservative men. According to an explanation and analysis in Newsweek, Swift’s cohort of loyal followers, known as Swifties, are largely liberal Democrats, and she could pose a threat to former President Donald Trump as he seeks a return to the White House after his 2020 defeat.

That fear has led to social media vitriol and has even crept onto Fox News’ airwaves.