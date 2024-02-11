February 11, 2024
Beauty product ads will display prominently during the Super Bowl, thanks to Taylor Swift
Image via AP.

Swift Kelce
Swift's presence at the big game cheering on her boyfriend, Chief's tight end Travis Kelce, is expected to draw a larger than usual share of female viewers.

For some, the ads aired during the Super Bowl are more of a draw than the game itself. And for generations, such ads have centered on masculine products, such as beer and trucks.

This year the breaks might look a little different, with beauty brands buying in big for the most watched sporting event of the year.

Why? Taylor Swift, of course.

The pop sensation has captivated audiences — not all in a positive way — since first being spotted at a Kansas City Chief’s game to cheer on her new boyfriend, Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

Now that the two are firmly rooted in their romance, Swift’s appearance at the big game has dominated Super Bowl-related headlines, and that is expected to draw a larger-than-usual share of female viewers.

Brands are responding.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is buying in with its first-ever national Super Bowl ad, according to Axios. Its ad will feature a reunited cast of Suits, which was the most streamed show of 2023.

NYX Professional Makeup is likewise launching a Super Bowl commercial, featuring Cardi B and other powerful women.

Dove has shown ads in Super Bowls past, but not since 2006. The company is re-upping its efforts this year.

But before anyone worries too much about the NFL going pink for a reason other than breast cancer awareness, rest assured there will still be plenty of beer and junk food ads to go around. Coors Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are all running ads as well.

