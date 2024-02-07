Rick LoCastro expected to be released from medical care soon

Attorneys for Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro expect him to be released from medical care Wednesday afternoon.

Donald Day, a criminal defense attorney, said he has spoken to his client since a medical emergency put him under physicians’ care. The medical event occurred the same day prosecutors in South Florida issued an arrest warrant on a misdemeanor charge.

“We cannot do anything but wait for the medical clearance process,” Day said.

Day said medical confidentiality prohibits the disclosure of any information about LoCastro’s medical condition, though he dismissed many rumors as “lies.”

The attorney also maintains LoCastro’s innocence in the criminal case.

Naples Police in October investigated a reported dispute between LoCastro and his girlfriend at the London Club located within the Bellasera Hotel, according to WINK News.

Reports show police interviewed the woman in October and she had a bloody nose. LoCastro said she hurt herself falling out of a vehicle, but the woman claimed LoCastro tore her from the vehicle. No arrest was immediately made.

The woman later filed a report to Marco Island Police alleging prior abuse in a battery at a previous debate.

Day alleged authorities have leaked portions of the investigation to select outlets.

Naples Police confirm a warrant has yet to be served. Day said in instances such as this, he normally negotiates a self-surrender with police, and then a court date is negotiated from there.

The instances occurred in Collier County, but Gov. Ron DeSantis reassigned the case to prosecutors in Monroe County in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Shortly after news broke of the warrant, LoCastro’s political campaign released a statement maintaining the Commissioner’s innocence. It made no mention of the medical emergency.

“Four months ago, my date at a social engagement became very intoxicated and fell,” the statement read.

“Police officers at the scene determined there were no injuries nor any indication of wrongdoing. That evening, she did not blame me or anyone else; she described it as the accident it was. Later, she chose to tell a much different story. I’m grieved that she would falsely accuse me or anyone else. But I am not afraid of the truth or the facts. They will exonerate me. I have fully cooperated at every step of this matter, which should have been closed four months ago.”