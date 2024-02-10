Ron DeSantis rips ‘senile’ Joe Biden, wonders how he has ‘nuclear codes’ at this point

As currently configured, the Governor of Florida doesn’t have nuclear weapons at his disposal, but he wonders how the sitting U.S. President does have them given the latest evidence of his mental decline.

During a typically friendly interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, the Governor weighed in on a special counsel report that judged Joe Biden as having retained classified documents, but as apparently being plagued by a “hazy” and “significantly limited” memory.

“Well, I think there’s been a lot of focus understandably on the provision saying, ‘Hey, this guy is just too senile to actually stand trial. A jury wouldn’t convict him.’ And I think that that is something that ‘OK, you can’t stand trial, but somehow you can have the nuclear codes,'” DeSantis articulated. “What about invoking the 25th Amendment?”

DeSantis ascribed intent to Biden in the next breath.

“This was willful retention of documents over many decades. This was like a pattern in practice when he was a U.S. Senator, when he was Vice President, when he got out of office,” the Governor claimed, before going on to contrast Biden’s case to that of Hillary Clinton.

“Biden, I think, was even more willful,” DeSantis said. “”These documents are sprinkled over how many different locations and so clearly, you know, they had the goods if they wanted to go forward and recommend.”

“Now, of course, a sitting President: that’s a separate issue, but they’re hanging their hat on the fact that this guy is effectively not mentally competent to stand trial. How pathetic is that for our country that this is the guy that has the nuclear codes.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.