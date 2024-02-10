Rick Scott leads letter lashing out at Joe Biden over LNG permit pause

Florida’s junior Senator is taking the lead when it comes to pillorying the President over his position on liquified natural gas exports.

Rick Scott led Senate colleague Marco Rubio and Representatives John Rutherford, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Scott Franklin, Gus Bilirakis, Aaron Bean, Kat Cammack, Maria Elvira Salazar, Daniel Webster, Bill Posey, Cory Mills, Neal Dunn and Mario Diaz-Balart in an expression of “deep concerns” over the “administration’s pause in approving permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects, particularly as it pertains to the state of Florida.”

“Florida plays a pivotal role in the broader landscape of U.S. LNG exports, and any decisions made in this regard will have a direct impact on our state’s economy and security. We believe that a thorough consideration of Florida’s unique circumstances and advantages is essential in shaping national policy on LNG exports. And further, a proper understanding and consideration of U.S. LNG exports on global energy markets and U.S. and allied interests is required before instituting such a shamefully transparent giveaway to radical climate activists,” the letter reads, calling the pause a “Green New Deal” policy.

The Biden administration is indeed promulgating what it calls a “temporary pause on pending decisions on exports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to non-FTA countries until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations.”

Whether that will have long-term effects remains to be seen, but the White House is optimistic, according to comments last month.

“The U.S. is already the number one exporter of LNG worldwide — with U.S. LNG exports expected to double by the end of this decade. At the same time, the U.S. remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting our allies around the world. Today’s announcement will not impact our ability to continue supplying LNG to our allies in the near-term.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis also previously expressed concerns.

“I saw this news with Biden shutting down LNG exports, or not supporting new terminals, and I just scratch my head and just wonder what is going on. We have so much energy in this country. To be able to export that to allied countries is huge for national security. You want to weaken China, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, export more LNG to countries around the world,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Central Florida last month.