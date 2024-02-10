February 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody offers warnings to Super Bowl celebrants on ‘one of the deadliest days of the year’

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 10, 20242min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Nikki Haley continues long shot campaign ahead of home state primary

APoliticalHeadlines

Taylor Swift is racing time in private jet trip from Japan to Las Vegas

HeadlinesSW Florida

Feds to probe fatal plane crash on I-75

New Year's Eve drunk driving Uber
Drinking and driving must be avoided.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians not to indulge too heavily in Super Bowl festivities before getting behind the wheel.

“Millions of Americans are getting ready to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday! It is easy to get carried away during the final NFL game of the season, but it is important to remember to celebrate safely. I’m urging Floridians to never drink and drive,” Moody said.

The AG released a video touting similar concerns.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the deadliest days of the year and that is because of drunk driving,” Moody said.

“So if your plans involve attending a watch party and drinking alcohol, make sure you don’t get behind the wheel,” she added. “Call a cab, book a ride share or designate a driver. Please do not endanger your fellow Floridians by driving under the influence. No matter who wins the game, we’ll all win when we drive responsibly and arrive alive as always stay safe.”

See the video, which includes electric guitars in the opening and close, below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTaylor Swift is racing time in private jet trip from Japan to Las Vegas

nextNikki Haley continues long shot campaign ahead of home state primary

4 comments

  • Julia

    February 10, 2024 at 6:10 pm

    getdollarsoffer07.blogspot.com/

    Reply

  • Julia

    February 10, 2024 at 6:13 pm

    Making 29k Dollars. When you’re ready to take a serious look, start with some of the most reputable companies that offer legitimate work-from-home jobs. To find the right work-from-home job, make sure you’re applying for jobs with legitimate companies,

    Look at this……………………….. getdollarsoffer07.blogspot.com

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    February 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm

    Sage advice Ashley,
    Just a quick political update to all my Besty Leftys – when Ron and The Beautiful Casey move into The White House in 2028 the Sage Ashley Moody will be moving into the Govornor’s Mansion in the capital City of The Great State of Florida.
    This Golden Nugget of Sage Political Wisdom has been brought to you by The Sage Earl Pitts American.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American
    *Relax Your Sphincters Sage Patriots and you Besty Leftys would also obtain healthy benifits by also Relaxing Your Sphincters*

    Reply

  • Tom Palmer

    February 10, 2024 at 7:49 pm

    thanks, mom to all of her stenographers in cyberspace

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories