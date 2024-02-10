Ashley Moody offers warnings to Super Bowl celebrants on ‘one of the deadliest days of the year’

Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians not to indulge too heavily in Super Bowl festivities before getting behind the wheel.

“Millions of Americans are getting ready to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday! It is easy to get carried away during the final NFL game of the season, but it is important to remember to celebrate safely. I’m urging Floridians to never drink and drive,” Moody said.

The AG released a video touting similar concerns.

“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the deadliest days of the year and that is because of drunk driving,” Moody said.

“So if your plans involve attending a watch party and drinking alcohol, make sure you don’t get behind the wheel,” she added. “Call a cab, book a ride share or designate a driver. Please do not endanger your fellow Floridians by driving under the influence. No matter who wins the game, we’ll all win when we drive responsibly and arrive alive as always stay safe.”

See the video, which includes electric guitars in the opening and close, below.