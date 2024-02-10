Ashley Moody offers warnings to Super Bowl celebrants on ‘one of the deadliest days of the year’

Attorney General Ashley Moody is reminding Floridians not to indulge too heavily in Super Bowl festivities before getting behind the wheel.
“Millions of Americans are getting ready to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday! It is easy to get carried away during the final NFL game of the season, but it is important to remember to celebrate safely. I’m urging Floridians to never drink and drive,” Moody said.
The AG released a video touting similar concerns.
“Super Bowl Sunday is one of the deadliest days of the year and that is because of drunk driving,” Moody said.
“So if your plans involve attending a watch party and drinking alcohol, make sure you don’t get behind the wheel,” she added. “Call a cab, book a ride share or designate a driver. Please do not endanger your fellow Floridians by driving under the influence. No matter who wins the game, we’ll all win when we drive responsibly and arrive alive as always stay safe.”
See the video, which includes electric guitars in the opening and close, below.
#SuperBowlLVIII is almost here! As many Floridians prepare to celebrate, it is crucial to remember to never drink and drive. Thousands of people lose their lives to drunk or impaired driving every year, so I am reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly.https://t.co/92EkihWgMq pic.twitter.com/ELsSCetDJr
— AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) February 9, 2024
4 comments
Julia
February 10, 2024 at 6:10 pm
getdollarsoffer07.blogspot.com/
Julia
February 10, 2024 at 6:13 pm
Making 29k Dollars. When you’re ready to take a serious look, start with some of the most reputable companies that offer legitimate work-from-home jobs. To find the right work-from-home job, make sure you’re applying for jobs with legitimate companies,
Look at this……………………….. getdollarsoffer07.blogspot.com
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
February 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm
Sage advice Ashley,
Just a quick political update to all my Besty Leftys – when Ron and The Beautiful Casey move into The White House in 2028 the Sage Ashley Moody will be moving into the Govornor’s Mansion in the capital City of The Great State of Florida.
This Golden Nugget of Sage Political Wisdom has been brought to you by The Sage Earl Pitts American.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
*Relax Your Sphincters Sage Patriots and you Besty Leftys would also obtain healthy benifits by also Relaxing Your Sphincters*
Tom Palmer
February 10, 2024 at 7:49 pm
thanks, mom to all of her stenographers in cyberspace