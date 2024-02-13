Gov. DeSantis blames electric vehicles for insurance rate spikes

As Floridians continue to struggle with high insurance costs, Gov. Ron DeSantis says people people steering away from gasoline engines is partly to blame.

The Governor said electric vehicles contributed to an over 20% year over year hike in car policy costs, by way of commenting on the just released Consumer Price Index report.

“You look at things like auto insurance. Yes, we have had major supply problems over many years for autos that impacts the ability to repair. But then I think these EVs are a lot more expensive to repair and I think that impacts those rates as well,” DeSantis said.

The Governor made the comments as an aside while arguing that the My Safe Florida Home program would help to cut rates. The Senate approved $100 million more this month for the home improvement grant program, which is experiencing high demand and significant backlogs.

DeSantis, who infamously told Floridians to “knock on wood” last storm season during a radio hit in Boston, advanced theories about insurance rates being driven by left-wing orthodoxy during his now-suspended presidential campaign.

“I think you have a lot of movement to things like (environmental, social and governance) and climate change and stuff which is causing these policies to be more expensive, which I don’t think is a legitimate way to do it,” he said in Iowa in December.

“But I think I’m concerned about this ESG, I’m concerned about them trying to say climate change and everything because that’s going to make some of these things very, very expensive if they’re pricing in all these things that very well may not happen. And that’s new from where we were 20 or 30 years ago.”