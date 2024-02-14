Donna Deegan aide on hook for business default after ‘excusable neglect’ defense rejected

Jacksonville’s director of boards and commissions looks likely to have to pay a subcontractor his business stiffed previously.

Circuit Judge James Daniel signed an order denying the motion by Shifting Gears, LLC, a company owned by Garrett Dennis, denying the high-ranking Donna Deegan appointee’s case that “excusable neglect” explained his non-payment and non-responsiveness to court motions.

“Defendant’s Motion and the affidavit attached to the Motion fail to demonstrate excusable neglect to set aside the default, and Defendant failed to produce any evidence at the hearing on the Motion to demonstrate excusable neglect. Defendant’s Motion and the affidavit attached to the Motion fail to demonstrate that Defendant has a meritorious defense to the claims asserted in the Complaint, and Defendant failed to produce any evidence at the hearing on the Motion to demonstrate a meritorious defense,” wrote Daniel, a Judge in the 4th Judicial Circuit.

An evidentiary hearing on March 1 will determine the ultimate damages due to plaintiff McCurdy-Walden, Inc., which is owed $80,000 for a reroof of the BCBS building at 532 Riverside Ave.

These aren’t the only financial issues connected with Dennis currently. He has outstanding IRS liens from 2016 through 2021 that total more than $125,000.

These span his years in elected office on the Jacksonville City Council. The 2016, 2017 and 2020 lien notices, totaling $60,135, were prepared and signed in June 2023. The notices for the remaining years were signed a few days before the end of last year.

The Deegan administration is standing by him, saying these issues aren’t relevant to his work for the city.

“It has no impact on his ability to perform the duties of his role with the Mayor’s Office. We won’t be commenting further,” spokesperson Phil Perry said.