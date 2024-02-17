School chaplains proposal continues push through Legislature

The three Rs (reading, writin’, and arithmetic) are slated to have a new addition soon in public schools: religion.

That’s the case if a proposal to allow volunteer chaplains in schools continues, and it seems to have momentum in the Senate and House both.

The Senate legislation (SB 1044) is slated to be heard in Tuesday morning’s Appropriations Committee on Education.

That bill, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall, would “authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide supports, services, and programs to students as assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board.”

Boards would have to determine to which programs and services chaplains would be assigned, would have to inform parents that chaplains be informed, and would have to get parental consent before chaplains interacted with students.

“Parents must be permitted to select a volunteer school chaplain from the list provided by the school district, which must include the chaplain’s religious affiliation, if any,” the bill reads, noting that the list must be published on the district website.

Meanwhile, as the Senate version moves through committees, the similar House bill is headed for Wednesday’s Special Order calendar. That bill includes a requirement for school boards to set up their volunteer chaplain program by the end of 2024, but otherwise is the same as the Senate bill.