Donald Trump uses Alexei Navalny death to trash U.S. and complain about his legal woes

Former President Donald Trump in a social media post finally spoke out about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. But rather than offer any illuminating remarks about the critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump immediately pivoted into trashing the United States.
“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” Trump wrote. “It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024.”
The reaction marks his first comments since Navalny died in prison Friday. Trump made his post on his Social Truth platform early Monday, on President’s Day.
Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination for President, has criticized prosecutors in state and federal courts pursuing legal and civil cases against him on a variety of fronts. A New York Judge just imposed a $364-million penalty against the long-time real estate developer for a yearslong scheme to dupe banks, which included overvaluing his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago on some financial statements while keeping low estimates on the property for tax purposes.
Of course, that’s a somewhat different situation than what faced Navalny, a 47-year-old political leader who was barred by Putin’s government from running for President there in 2018. He was later arrested in 2021 while entering the country, months after he was recovering in Germany from a poisoning attempt he blamed on Putin’s government.
State media mentioned little about Navalny in the intervening years before announcing Friday that the opposition leader collapsed and died in an Arctic prison.
Trump has faced criticism for his relationship to Putin, though he made no mention of the Russian President in his post about Navalny.
Russia over the weekend began arresting hundreds in attendance at public gatherings mourning Navalny’s death, according to The Associated Press.
Dont Say FLA
February 19, 2024 at 10:47 am
There goes Putin’s Pocket Pussy, trying yet again to make everything about him.
I will give him credit where credit’s due. He does make correct associations with “….AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION. MAGA2024….”
How’s that Minneapolis MAGA guy doing after the swat team showed up at his house yesterday responding to a 911 call about a domestic?
Where’d that call come from? That MAGA flagged house? Quezon City public wifi? Nobody’s saying, are they. Nope.
LOL @ MAGAs. Your gun hoard will only get you killed. As Nelson says, “Ha Ha”
Michael K
February 19, 2024 at 10:56 am
What a vile, disgusting creature, this Trump. Navalny has more courage and principles than Trump could ever dream of. Trump – the guy who calls soldiers “suckers” and prisoners of war “losers.” Trump is fully in Putin’s pocket. Trump’s “American Carnage” is all grievance as he continues to bet AGAINST America for his personal gain.
What remains of the GOP is morphing into the Party of Putin by following this useful idiot.
Obvious Question
February 19, 2024 at 11:08 am
The obvious question is when Trump doesn’t get another term and can’t scratch Putin’s back as promised, will Putin have the same thing done to Trump that was done to Navalny?
I think yes, and I think that is what Trump’s run is about.
It’s not about Trump staying out of prison. It’s about Trump staying out of a shallow Siberian grave. And probably the kids, too. Even the in-law kids, Jared and however many of the injected ones are currently wed to Don Jr and Eric Jr.
You don’t play with Putin. Trump may not realize the name Putin is a nickname. “Put In Ground” is what happens when you make a deal with Vladimir but don’t hold up your end of the bargain.
Trump's Complaining "Open Borders"... Seriously?
February 19, 2024 at 11:17 am
Why is Trump complaining about open borders when he’s the one that instructed his political party to keep the border open?
When there’s a perfect deal on the table, fixing to pass Congress and become the law of the land and fix the border but you refuse, you must shut your mouth on that topic.
Trump does not get to complain about the border anymore.
People can say this and that about what all has and has not happened since Reagan first provided amnesty, but none of that matters anymore.
The border is open because of Donald J Trump.
Next time Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott kidnaps immigrants and send them somewhere, Maga Lardo is they place they ought to be.
Maga Lardo. Swimming pools. Movie stars.
Okay maybe not movie stars, but how about Kid Rock
Swimming pools. Kid Rock. Maga Lardo is the place to be.