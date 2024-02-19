Dale Calhoun: Igniting victory for gas stoves

All the Americans who stood up for gas stoves last year claimed a victory when the Joe Biden administration agreed that 97% of gas stoves on the market already meet the proposed efficiency requirements.

In recent years across the nation, 99 cities have passed policies, rules or ordinances making it difficult for consumers to purchase and install a gas stove. From New York City to San Francisco, gas appliances are prohibited in new construction.

Early last year, the Biden administration proposed energy efficiency standards for gas cooking products so restrictive that at least half of gas stove models sold in the United States would not comply. The stated purpose of the standards was to reduce energy consumption and save consumers money. Richard Trumka Jr., Commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, revealed that federal regulators were mulling a nationwide ban on gas stoves. The threat was real.

In Florida, there are more than 700,000 homes and 70,000 businesses that rely on natural gas. Natural gas is also an important source of energy to power our electrical grid. It’s the clear choice for many Floridians because it’s dependable, efficient, cost-effective and safe.

From food to rent to electronics, Americans face higher prices on nearly every essential due to soaring inflation, but natural gas remains affordable. Households that use natural gas for heating water, cooking food and drying clothes save more than $1,000 per year compared to homes that use electricity.

Over 75% of restaurant kitchens use natural gas appliances. This highlights the potentially severe impact that imposing a ban on gas appliances could have on the restaurant and hospitality sector.

In a state prone to hurricanes and other natural disasters, the significance of natural gas cannot be overstated. When the electricity goes out, natural gas is a reliable fuel source, crucial for homes and businesses relying on it to fuel generators. From hospitals to nursing homes, our most vulnerable residents remain safe with the comfort provided by natural gas. Additionally, our emergency responders continue operations through and after a storm, many times powered by natural gas.

Aside from convenience, cost savings and reliability, natural gas powers Florida’s economy. The economic contributions of natural gas to our state cannot be ignored. Natural gas generates $3.5 billion in annual impact and supports 44,000 jobs for Florida families.

Luckily for us, two Florida lawmakers, Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. James Buchanan, filed legislation during the 2023 Legislative Session prohibiting local governments in Florida from restricting the private and commercial use of gas stoves and other major appliances, including water heaters, fireplaces, generators and clothes dryers.

This legislation echoed a stance taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who stated during a news conference to announce his budget, “They want your gas stove, and we’re not going to let that happen.”

It wasn’t just Florida that felt strongly about a natural gas appliance ban. A Harvard Harris Poll indicated most Americans oppose banning gas stoves. Gas stoves are used in approximately 35% of American households and nearly 70% of households in some states.

I’m proud that we fought for access to clean, affordable, reliable energy and for an industry that provides jobs and powers our economy. It’s clear that natural gas is worth fighting for.

___

Dale Calhoun is executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association. Currently, more than 700,000 homes rely on natural gas and nearly 70,000 businesses are powered by natural gas.