Ron DeSantis to address South Carolina legislators

Florida’s Governor is out of state during the height of the Legislative Session. Ron DeSantis is slated to address South Carolina legislators in Columbia Tuesday afternoon at the South Carolina State House Senate Chamber.
The remarks are expected to begin at 5:15 p.m.
It was initially unclear why DeSantis is in the Palmetto State, given his suspension of his presidential campaign last month after his loss in Iowa and before what would have been an ignominious third place finish in New Hampshire.
However, former supporter and campaign surrogate Rep. Josh Kimbrell says the Governor is going to pitch federal term limits to state legislators. It should be noted that South Carolina legislators have no such term limit requirements in their own legislature.
DeSantis’ appearance in the state comes just days before a South Carolina Primary between former President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who he pointedly does not support.
During a recent cable news hit, DeSantis said Haley was playing to “very liberal Democrats” in Iowa, as he claimed to see at the caucuses.
“They had N95 masks on, they had shirts that had liberal slogans on. That was a core part of her strategy: to appeal to those people … people who aren’t kind of stock Republicans and that’s just not going to work in a Republican primary, but it’s definitely not going to work against somebody who is as well known and has already been President, like Donald Trump,” DeSantis said.
It’s unclear what DeSantis will talk about Tuesday at this writing.
11 comments
FLPatriot
February 20, 2024 at 1:41 pm
DeSantis needs to stay in Florida and fix the issues here. Leave other people alone. Stop the stupid culture wars and do what we sent you there to do. Insurance is killing the state. Step up and lead.
Mayorkas Impeached
February 20, 2024 at 1:50 pm
What exactly do you propose in regards to insurance reform? I don’t like the high prices either but we do live in a hurricane bullseye zone and when those storms hit its costs tens of billions. More regulations will lead to more companies leaving. Claims run the full gamut from legit to ripe with fraud. Years after a major hurricane went through my neck of the woods I had adjusters knocking on my door telling me they could get me a new roof. Of course hidden in the fine print was the statement that they keep 30% or more if they win. Another scam.
Dancing Outlaw
February 20, 2024 at 2:22 pm
FLPatriot’s proposal was very clear. It was that Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis “step up and lead.”
And the response from the DeSantis team? As usual we don’t know what to do and we have zero ideas. There’s fraud. We can’t fix that. You got any ideas?
Michael K
February 20, 2024 at 2:35 pm
I once lived in a state that had a very active and powerful elected insurance commissioner who – get this – protected consumers!
All one needs to do is follow the money flowing from the insurance industry to DeSantis and the state Republicans to begin to understand why they do nothing but maintain the status quo.
Dont Say FLA
February 20, 2024 at 1:47 pm
I would assume this is an instructional postmortem for his spectacularly failed campaign, but did anybody tell Rhonda it’s over?
Poor lil monkey might think he went back to Florida because Iowa was over and South Carolina was still a few weeks away.
Would somebody on his campaign staff tell him it’s over, please?
Florida Cracker
February 20, 2024 at 2:03 pm
Funny how some people can be called monkeys yet others cry racism. Kind of like exclusive use of the “N” word.
Dont Say FLA
February 20, 2024 at 2:05 pm
The commenter that writes as “Mayorkas Impeached” introduced the word “monkey” around here for name calling. Ask them what it’s about.
Michael K
February 20, 2024 at 1:50 pm
OMG – Haley is appealing to people who care about their health and well being. Oh, the humanity!
The gentle people in SC should remember that our governor burned through more than $150 million on the worst political campaign in modern history, and has absolutley nothing to show for it.
Nikki is still in the race – her high heels beating his, bigly.
Mayorkas Impeached
February 20, 2024 at 1:52 pm
And of course the howler monkeys are back. Where do s that recall? LMFAO.
Dont Say FLA
February 20, 2024 at 2:08 pm
MI. do you have anything positive to say about your team?
Seems like all you ever have to say is “shoot the messenger because they’re stupid and wrong.”
We got it. That’s your take. “Everybody but Ron DeSantis is stupid and wrong.”
Please come up with something worth saying. Pretty please with sugar on top? Seems like you’re interested in the discussion. Why not participate?
Ron Forrest Ron
February 20, 2024 at 2:16 pm
Ron DeSantis shut his own campaign down, but his own campaign was the only one allowed under his exemption from Resign to Run and from Florida’s Sunshine laws.
Ron is in SC campaigning, but not for himself holding any higher office. That mean Ron needs to resign. It also means his expenditures for this trip to South Carolina are not exempt from sunshine.