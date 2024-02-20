Ron DeSantis to address South Carolina legislators

Florida’s Governor is out of state during the height of the Legislative Session. Ron DeSantis is slated to address South Carolina legislators in Columbia Tuesday afternoon at the South Carolina State House Senate Chamber.

The remarks are expected to begin at 5:15 p.m.

It was initially unclear why DeSantis is in the Palmetto State, given his suspension of his presidential campaign last month after his loss in Iowa and before what would have been an ignominious third place finish in New Hampshire.

However, former supporter and campaign surrogate Rep. Josh Kimbrell says the Governor is going to pitch federal term limits to state legislators. It should be noted that South Carolina legislators have no such term limit requirements in their own legislature.

DeSantis’ appearance in the state comes just days before a South Carolina Primary between former President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who he pointedly does not support.

During a recent cable news hit, DeSantis said Haley was playing to “very liberal Democrats” in Iowa, as he claimed to see at the caucuses.

“They had N95 masks on, they had shirts that had liberal slogans on. That was a core part of her strategy: to appeal to those people … people who aren’t kind of stock Republicans and that’s just not going to work in a Republican primary, but it’s definitely not going to work against somebody who is as well known and has already been President, like Donald Trump,” DeSantis said.

It’s unclear what DeSantis will talk about Tuesday at this writing.