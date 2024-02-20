‘Bad piece of policy’: Blaise Ingoglia rips House’s Primary runoff bill

Add Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to the list of Florida Republicans bashing the latest plan from the House to reinstitute runoff Primary Elections, which were held in the state prior to 2002.

“I do not like it. I think it’s a bad piece of policy,” Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican and the former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, told reporters. “It will disproportionately hurt conservative candidates”

The House unveiled a bill (PCB SAC 24-06) that would install a runoff Primary system starting in the 2026 election cycle. That would mean an initial election in June for Primary contests, then, if no candidate gets more than 50%, a runoff election in August featuring the top two vote-getters. The winner would then go on to the General Election.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a rumored potential candidate for Governor in 2026, slammed the bill Monday night and said he isn’t running for Governor.

“Runoff elections cost taxpayers millions, increase targets for fraudsters and empower establishment candidates over firebrands. They are a bad idea,” Gaetz posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Monday night. “You guys in Tallahassee didn’t have to do this. I have no plans to run for Governor.”

Ingoglia piled on Tuesday, saying the move would be a boon to political consultants and deep-pocketed donors.

“Moving the Primary up and doing two Primaries — a runoff Primary will give an inordinate amount of power to special interests, because once you have the two in a runoff there’s a short period of time until the runoff,” Ingoglia said. “So where do you think they’re going to get that money? It’s going to be a lot of special interests piling in and doing that.”

Other parts of the bill would reduce the number of drop boxes for mail votes, a measure critiqued by Democrats. The bill is up for a vote in the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday.