Ron DeSantis schedules ‘thank you’ call with delegates Wednesday

Ron DeSantis may have suspended his presidential campaign, but he’s not done talking about it, taking time away from the heart of the Legislative Session to do so this week.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., DeSantis will “personally thank” people who volunteered as delegates for “support and commitment to his campaign.”

The call will be “closed press,” and invitees will have to register on the Governor’s political webpage. (At this writing, the RSVP page has a 404 message, suggesting it hasn’t been activated yet.)

The Governor’s call with supporters comes less than 24 hours after he attempted to drum up support for a Constitutional Convention regarding Congressional term limits in Columbia, South Carolina. Some have suggested there is no coincidence in that event happening this week, given South Carolina’s presidential preference primary is Saturday.

Others, including party chairs from outside of Florida, have contended that DeSantis’ thank you call is really a sign to supporters that he could be cajoled to reverse the suspension of his campaign, noting that RNC Rule 40(b) says DeSantis needs a simple plurality of delegates from five states to sign a certificate to put him in nomination. These delegates can even be pledged to another candidate.

The Governor has said he doesn’t see a path back into the race, given the former President’s dominance, no matter what happens in Trump’s legal cases.

“He is going to have the delegates and so it will all be in his hands,” DeSantis said Saturday on the Fox News Channel.

DeSantis said he didn’t see “any situation where he would bow out even in the face of criminal convictions,” noting that “voters” had to “make the decision” about whether Trump’s legal woes meant to them.