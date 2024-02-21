Ripley’s Believe It Or Not gives out free books to Florida residents after school ban

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not books is giving free books to Florida residents after Escambia County schools banned some of its books.

“Recently, officials in Florida’s Escambia County Public Schools district have plunged into a literary adventure of their own: removing and flagging over 1,600 books for review and potential banning. In a weird plot twist, this includes eight encyclopedias, five dictionaries, and hundreds of reference books – including three of our very own Ripley’s Believe It or Not! titles,” the attractions company said in a press release this week. “However, the pen is mightier than the sword!”

Through May 15, Ripley’s will send free books to Florida residents. The books are available by mail or through pick up at its Orlando, Panama City Beach and St. Augustine locations with proof of ID. Here’s how to sign up for delivery.

Since launching the free books Tuesday evening, Ripley’s has already gotten 1,000 submissions for the free books.

Ripley’s books feature true stories that are weird, silly, impressive and sometimes gross — all true. One Ripley’s book, for instance, told about “an artist who paints with cow poop, a disappearing waterfall, whales that hunt with bubbles.”

“Our focus for the last 105 years has always been a lighthearted look at the curiosities that make up society. We celebrate uniqueness, a responsibility that we take to heart and will continue to for years to come,” said Ryan DeSear, Vice President of Attraction Operations for Ripley Entertainment.

Escambia County schools has been getting attention for pulling books from the shelves since 2022.

Library advocates have warned Florida is one of the worst states in the country for banning books.

The state passed the Parental Rights in Education Law (HB 1557) and (HB 1467), which calls for an open review of all educational materials and makes it easier for parents to challenge book titles.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said the laws are meant to empower parents but has acknowledged some book bans have gone too far when encyclopedias are being targeted.

“Parents in Florida have a right to send their kids to school knowing that they’re going to be educated but not indoctrinated, and so we’ve provided some very robust protections for the rights of parents to direct the education classrooms,” DeSantis said last week.