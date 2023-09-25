September 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Heather Smithson: Book restrictions from Escambia County to South Florida should concern us all

Guest AuthorSeptember 25, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis questions poll showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump brags about poll numbers (again) in South Carolina

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Brewster Bevis: Clarifying & strengthening SB 264 to protect Florida from China’s threats

Asian student woman read books in library at university. Young girl stress tired have problem while study hard. Sadness concept
We are not many steps from removing some history books in this state.

Florida now leads the country in book bans” — That’s a headline from the Miami Herald just days ago.

The book restrictions happening across Florida aren’t just an attack on our students’ educational experience — they are an assault on parental autonomy in the classroom. As parents, it’s our duty to support and guide our children through their educational journey. We push them to learn as much as they can within the parameters we set. We have a responsibility to set those rules and boundaries for our own kids — and no one else’s.

In Florida, some parents seem to think this responsibility extends to all the kids in the school district. I think most will agree: no parent should be making decisions about what books and subjects are off-limits for another person’s child.

By inserting their political views into school libraries, the activists behind these restrictions have set a dangerous precedent. Many of these books have not even been read by the individuals wanting to restrict them. Many of these books have been on the shelves for decades.

What’s next — censoring Shakespeare? Books about biology? We are not many steps from removing some history books in this state.

The leaders in Tallahassee keep saying parents should have a say in their children’s education. They want parents to have a “choice.” But it seems they only want that for parents whose opinions match their own. Why are they not listening to all parents? We can’t have a small handful of parents dictating what’s allowed or not allowed for all our students.

Our School Boards must be brave. They must not cave to political pressure. They were put in office to ensure our children have the best education our counties can provide. They need to do just that. They must stand up for all parents rather than cater to this vocal minority.

A school library is not a place for censorship or ideological sheltering — it’s an institution for the enrichment and exploration of diverse ideas and subjects. Let’s keep it that way!

___

Dr. Heather Smithson is a veterinarian living in Hillsborough County.

Post Views: 0

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRoad dispute gets personal between landowner, Citrus County Commissioner Holly Davis

nextDonald Trump brags about poll numbers (again) in South Carolina

One comment

  • Richard Russell

    September 25, 2023 at 4:13 pm

    oh God, they are banning books! Yes, they are. Since the LGBT… is now the rage (it’s okay for drag queens and fairies to recruit young children). In America, that used to be a crime. But now the Wokesters are bl…ng Politicians on the Left, so they think anything goes. But in Florida, we still believe the Constitution and hands off children!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories