‘Her viewpoint will be an asset’: Mike Caruso endorses Meg Weinberger for HD 94

Animal rescue nonprofit executive Meg Weinberger’s bid to represent Palm Beach County in the House now has the expressed support of Delray Beach Rep. Mike Caruso.

Caruso, a fellow Republican, said he is backing Weinberger in a six-person contest to replace term-limited Rep. Rick Roth in House District 94.

He cited her community work, which includes serving as the founding President of the nonprofit animal sanctuary Rescue Life and volunteer work with organizations like Els for Autism, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and Hometown Foundation, among others.

“Meg is a well-known philanthropist in Palm Beach County. Her involvement in education and animal rights (shows) she has a servant’s heart,” Caruso said in a statement.

“Her viewpoint will be an asset to the Florida House and I look forward to working with her on legislation that will benefit all Floridians.”

Weinberg said she is “humbled and honored” by the nod from Caruso, who has represented coastal communities in Palm Beach since 2018.

“I look forward to working with Rep. Caruso and our Republican Legislature to advance the ‘Florida First’ agenda that has resulted in so many wins for the families of our great state,” she said.

Weinberg led the HD 94 field in fundraising entering 2024 with $206,000 between her campaign account and political committee. Her closest competitor in terms of campaign holdings is GOP businessman Anthony Aguirre, who held $118,000 by the end of last quarter.

Others running include college professor and past congressional candidate Christian Acosta, former Roth legislative aide Jon Carter and psychologist-entrepreneur Gabrielle Fox — all Republicans — as well as Democratic pharmacy consultant Rachelle Litt.

HD 94 runs from the West Palm Beach suburbs to Belle Glade’s agricultural areas. It’s a true toss-up district, according to elections data analyst Matt Isbell of MCI Maps.

In the last election, voters there supported Gov. Ron DeSantis by 15 percentage points over Democratic candidate Charlie Crist. In 2020, President Joe Biden edged Donald Trump by just over a 1-point margin. And two years before that, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum outpaced DeSantis in the district by 5 points.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.