February 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Her viewpoint will be an asset’: Mike Caruso endorses Meg Weinberger for HD 94

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 21, 20244min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

House sparks ‘personhood’ debate as it advances liability for unborn child death

HeadlinesJax

Nikki Fried to address Jacksonville Dems at weekend gala

APoliticalHeadlines

Death of beloved young manatee highlights ongoing threats, risks

Mike Caruso Meg Weinberger
‘I look forward to working with her on legislation that will benefit all Floridians.’

Animal rescue nonprofit executive Meg Weinberger’s bid to represent Palm Beach County in the House now has the expressed support of Delray Beach Rep. Mike Caruso.

Caruso, a fellow Republican, said he is backing Weinberger in a six-person contest to replace term-limited Rep. Rick Roth in House District  94.

He cited her community work, which includes serving as the founding President of the nonprofit animal sanctuary Rescue Life and volunteer work with organizations like Els for Autism, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and Hometown Foundation, among others.

“Meg is a well-known philanthropist in Palm Beach County. Her involvement in education and animal rights (shows) she has a servant’s heart,” Caruso said in a statement.

“Her viewpoint will be an asset to the Florida House and I look forward to working with her on legislation that will benefit all Floridians.”

Weinberg said she is “humbled and honored” by the nod from Caruso, who has represented coastal communities in Palm Beach since 2018.

“I look forward to working with Rep. Caruso and our Republican Legislature to advance the ‘Florida First’ agenda that has resulted in so many wins for the families of our great state,” she said.

Weinberg led the HD 94 field in fundraising entering 2024 with $206,000 between her campaign account and political committee. Her closest competitor in terms of campaign holdings is GOP businessman Anthony Aguirre, who held $118,000 by the end of last quarter.

Others running include college professor and past congressional candidate Christian Acosta, former Roth legislative aide Jon Carter and psychologist-entrepreneur Gabrielle Fox — all Republicans — as well as Democratic pharmacy consultant Rachelle Litt.

HD 94 runs from the West Palm Beach suburbs to Belle Glade’s agricultural areas. It’s a true toss-up district, according to elections data analyst Matt Isbell of MCI Maps.

In the last election, voters there supported Gov. Ron DeSantis by 15 percentage points over Democratic candidate Charlie Crist. In 2020, President Joe Biden edged Donald Trump by just over a 1-point margin. And two years before that, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum outpaced DeSantis in the district by 5 points.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse sparks 'personhood' debate as it advances liability for unborn child death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more