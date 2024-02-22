Poll: Florida voters trust election officials, love early voting

Florida voters say they trust their local election officials and that they want more early voting options.

The Tyson Group asked 1,000 likely General Election voters whether they trusted local poll workers and their elected county Supervisor of Elections and three-quarters said yes. The pollster found similar levels of support for allowing early voting in all elections (76%), including local and municipal contests, and providing at least 10 days of early voting (72%).

And nearly 9 in 10 voters (88%) said they support having multiple options for Florida voters to cast a ballot — broken down by method, 87% said they support early, in-person voting and 76% said they had confidence in mail ballots.

“Florida voters trust in their local election officials and support early voting and vote-by-mail among many options to ensure voter access,” said Daniel Griffith, senior director of policy for the Secure Democracy USA foundation.

“Despite growing polarization across America on some issues, when it comes to elections, Florida voters across the spectrum voice strong support for policies and processes that improve access and strengthen trust.”

The Tyson Group also measured voter opinion on voting rights restoration and found 60% support allowing convicted felons to regain voting rights when they are no longer incarcerated. In 2018, 64.5% of voters voted “yes” on a successful ballot amendment allowing felons to regain voting rights after completing their sentences.

After the amendment passed, lawmakers devised an implementing bill that gatekept suffrage behind the payment of court fines, fees and restitution. However, there is no authoritative database allowing felons to check whether they qualify for voting rights restoration, which has led some ineligible voters to cast ballots and, in consequence, pick up voter fraud charges.

More than two-thirds of voters (68%) say the state should address the issue by creating an easily accessible online database where felons can find accurate, up-to-date information about their eligibility to vote.

The Tyson Group poll was commissioned by Secure Democracy and was conducted Nov. 27-29, 2023. The survey has a +/- 2.95-percentage-point margin of error.