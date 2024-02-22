February 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces Seniors coalition

Jacob OglesFebruary 22, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Poll: Florida voters trust election officials, love early voting

HeadlinesJax

Nick Howland seeks ‘transparency’ amid questions about Donna Deegan consultant, lobbyist contract

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Lina Teixeira won’t support Kathleen Beckman for Clearwater Mayor

mucarsel powell
She announced the group a year after Rick Scott unveiled a plan critics say would sunset Social Security.

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launched a new seniors’ coalition. And she timed it to the launch of incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s most controversial policy moves.

The Miami Democrat announced the Seniors For Debbie coalition. The initiative comes a year after Scott, as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, debuted his 11-point Rescue America plan. The Midterm agenda immediately drew criticism for proposing a sunset and review of any federal program, which many viewed as an attack on Social Security and Medicare.

“Florida seniors deserve better than a Senator who wrote a plan to sunset the benefits they’ve worked their entire lives for,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“My mother worked two jobs to earn her retirement benefits, and as I care for her in my own home, I see firsthand what a difference those benefits have made in her life. Meanwhile, Rick Scott — the fraud who single-handedly wrote the plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block — is lying to Florida’s hardworking seniors and promising to protect the exact programs he’s tried to destroy during his time in the Senate. It is disgraceful, to say the least, and our seniors deserve so much better. That’s exactly why I’m in this race and why I’m excited to stand with Florida’s seniors as we fight to retire Rick self-serving Scott in November.”

Mucarsel-Powell is the lead Democrat challenging Scott next year. She faces tech entrepreneur Stanley Campbell in a Democratic Primary.

The Miami Democrat leads in fundraising among all candidates but Scott. She also has experience running for federal office against an incumbent. In 2018, she defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo for a seat in Congress. She lost the seat two years later to now-U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez.

The formation of a senior coalition within the campaign comes a month after Mucarsel-Powell won the endorsement of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLina Teixeira won’t support Kathleen Beckman for Clearwater Mayor

nextNick Howland seeks 'transparency' amid questions about Donna Deegan consultant, lobbyist contract

One comment

  • Mayorkas Impeached

    February 22, 2024 at 5:42 am

    Almost as insignificant as Nikki Fried. She will get rolled. Hey Demos, keep those dollars flowing. Val Demings 2.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more