Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces Seniors coalition

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launched a new seniors’ coalition. And she timed it to the launch of incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s most controversial policy moves.

The Miami Democrat announced the Seniors For Debbie coalition. The initiative comes a year after Scott, as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, debuted his 11-point Rescue America plan. The Midterm agenda immediately drew criticism for proposing a sunset and review of any federal program, which many viewed as an attack on Social Security and Medicare.

“Florida seniors deserve better than a Senator who wrote a plan to sunset the benefits they’ve worked their entire lives for,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“My mother worked two jobs to earn her retirement benefits, and as I care for her in my own home, I see firsthand what a difference those benefits have made in her life. Meanwhile, Rick Scott — the fraud who single-handedly wrote the plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block — is lying to Florida’s hardworking seniors and promising to protect the exact programs he’s tried to destroy during his time in the Senate. It is disgraceful, to say the least, and our seniors deserve so much better. That’s exactly why I’m in this race and why I’m excited to stand with Florida’s seniors as we fight to retire Rick self-serving Scott in November.”

Mucarsel-Powell is the lead Democrat challenging Scott next year. She faces tech entrepreneur Stanley Campbell in a Democratic Primary.

The Miami Democrat leads in fundraising among all candidates but Scott. She also has experience running for federal office against an incumbent. In 2018, she defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo for a seat in Congress. She lost the seat two years later to now-U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez.

The formation of a senior coalition within the campaign comes a month after Mucarsel-Powell won the endorsement of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare.