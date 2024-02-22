Change to union dues law for public sector unions ready for Senate vote

A bill changing a law passed last year to bar some public sector unions from automatically deducting dues from workers’ paychecks is set for a Senate vote, after lawmakers discussed the bill on the floor Wednesday evening.

The measure (SB 1746) from Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, seeks to exclude more unions from the law, which prevents automatic deductions and requires 60% of workers to be members to remain certified as a union and requires more reporting of information related to the union.

Ingoglia, though, had to fend off two amendments from a fellow Republican, Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota. Gruters sought to eliminate the requirement to use a membership form issued by the Public Employees Relations Commission, rather than forms they already use for membership drives.

“There’s no rationale for having unions complete two membership forms,” Gruters said.

But Ingoglia said the form was still needed.

“This is the only form that has the information that is just prescribed by law,” Ingoglia said.

The amendment failed 14-22, with Democrats in support.

“It just seems like its punitive and just to make it harder,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat. “Is that really the intent?”

Democrats opposed the bill passed last year barring the automatic deduction of union dues, arguing it specifically targets teachers’ unions, which typically support Democrats in elections. They noted that it exempts police and firefighter unions, which often support Republican candidates.

Other parts of this year’s bill expand the exemption to include 911 operators, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Senators are poised to vote on the bill Thursday.

The House version of the bill (HB 1471) passed through the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, its last hurdle on the way to the floor in that chamber.