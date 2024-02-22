February 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis claims Joe Biden’s dog was ‘acting out’ because he was ‘window dressing’

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 21, 20241min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Change to union dues law for public sector unions ready for Senate vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Against the claw: Legislature OKs looser bear-killing rules

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 2.21.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

DeSantis biden
The Governor made Commander's case on a Fox News interview.

Ron DeSantis pilloried Joe Biden for neglecting his pooch during an interview promoted by the Governor’s Office and advised on his official schedule Wednesday.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, DeSantis denounced the President for not giving enough attention to Commander, the First Family’s former German Shepherd who had at least 25 biting incidents while with the Bidens.

“You’ve got to care for the dog and I think maybe what happened was this dog was just window dressing and they probably weren’t giving it the type of attention (it needed),” DeSantis speculated. “So it kept acting out.”

The Governor, who prefaced his theory by talking about his family’s new rescue dog, threw down the gauntlet to Washington.

“So, you know, I can just tell you this, you’d rather be a dog at the Florida Governor’s mansion than at the Biden White House.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChange to union dues law for public sector unions ready for Senate vote

One comment

  • Incels of floridumb

    February 21, 2024 at 11:00 pm

    Poor ron the beta cuck

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more