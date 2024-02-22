Ron DeSantis claims Joe Biden’s dog was ‘acting out’ because he was ‘window dressing’

Ron DeSantis pilloried Joe Biden for neglecting his pooch during an interview promoted by the Governor’s Office and advised on his official schedule Wednesday.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, DeSantis denounced the President for not giving enough attention to Commander, the First Family’s former German Shepherd who had at least 25 biting incidents while with the Bidens.

“You’ve got to care for the dog and I think maybe what happened was this dog was just window dressing and they probably weren’t giving it the type of attention (it needed),” DeSantis speculated. “So it kept acting out.”

The Governor, who prefaced his theory by talking about his family’s new rescue dog, threw down the gauntlet to Washington.

“So, you know, I can just tell you this, you’d rather be a dog at the Florida Governor’s mansion than at the Biden White House.”