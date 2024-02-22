February 22, 2024
House passes bill allowing ‘patriotic organizations’ access to students. Which ones made the cut?
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, chairs the Banking and Insurance Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL010423CH037
The bill is still in Senate committees.

K-12 students are one step closer to getting some lessons from designated “patriotic” groups after the unanimous passage of legislation in the House.

Rep. Wyman Duggan’s bill (HB 1317) would allow representatives of so-called “patriotic organizations” time to meet with students and distribute recruitment materials, with schools providing designated time for these groups to pitch their attendees.

Six organizations made the cut: Big Brothers-Big Sisters of America, the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Civil Air Patrol, Future Farmers of America, and the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

The bill also clarifies that these groups can use school buildings even after the instructional day is over, and stipulates that other groups don’t have the legal right to “equal time.” It also requires that schools set a time and date for the group to speak to students after “reasonable notice” was provided by one of these organizations.

Similar legislation (SB 1016) is being carried by Republican Sen. Tom Wright. It has two committee stops ahead, in Judiciary and Rules.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski

One comment

  • Abram Nicholson

    February 22, 2024 at 3:49 pm

    No political groups allowed. No political brainwashing allowed by either party.

