Last Call for 2.26.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Leaders in the House and Senate have reached an agreement on the spending totals for each segment of the budget, paving the way for formal negotiations between the chambers to finalize the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

In total, it will include more than $48 billion in general revenue. The overall budget, though, will likely be in the $115 billion range, counting trust fund money and federal funding.

In a joint memo to members from House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, budget conference meetings can begin starting at 5 p.m. Monday. Meetings, which require a one-hour notice, are to start no earlier than 9 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m.

“As the timeline to spend pandemic funds is coming to an end, we are making smart, fiscally responsible adjustments and right-sizing our balanced budget to a level sustainable for the long term,” the memo states. “Instead of spending all we have, we are paying down debt, setting aside historic reserves, and providing for meaningful tax relief, so Floridians can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Lawmakers must reach a final deal by March 5 to meet the constitutionally required 72-hour “cooling off” period for the budget to be made public before a vote to end the Session on March 8, the last scheduled day of Session.

With Session’s focus shifting toward the budget conferences, policy bills are dying. Among the deceased was a controversial measure (SB 476) that would have changed Florida’s Wrongful Death Act to allow a civil suit to be filed for the loss of a fetus. Opponents of the measure argued it would criminalize legal abortions and lead to restrictions on in vitro fertilization.

“It is my understanding this is the first time this issue has been considered by the Florida Legislature,” Sen. Erin Grall said in a prepared statement acknowledging the bill would not move forward in the Senate.

“Although I have worked diligently to respond to questions and concerns, I understand there is still work that needs to be done. It is important we get the policy right with an issue of this significance.”

Bill Day’s Latest

Evening Reads

—”Three theories for why Donald Trump’s Primary results are not matching expectations” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times

—“Trump is weaker than he looks” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—“Texas, Florida social media laws to come under microscope at Supreme Court” via Ella Lee and Rebecca Klar of The Hill

—”The right has fallen into its own Steele-Dossier-like trap” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic

—”‘Cheaper than therapy’: Why Ron DeSantis keeps bickering with Trump” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO

—”Housing costs are running hot, but is the data missing a cooling trend?” via Ben Casselman of The New York Times

—”Proposal to delete same-sex marriage ban from Florida Constitution dies without a hearing” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis moves toward running again in 2028 — and draws ire from Trump’s inner circle” via Steve Contorno and Alayna Treene of CNN

Quote of the Day

“I question how strategic he’s being. I’d lean toward catharsis. Cheaper than therapy.”

— Republican adviser Rob Stutzman, on DeSantis jabbing Trump.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Legislative leaders released top-line allocations for the 2024-25 budget, all that’s left are the details. Maybe a tray of Deal Closers will help conferees reach a speedy agreement.

While DeSantis mulls over whether to approve some of the nation’s strictest social media restrictions, SCOTUS is poised to decide the fate of another social media law championed by the Governor. And some onlookers say he’ll probably be drinking an Overruled soon.

We’re not sure why you’d want a cocktail “based on e-liquid flavors” but if the Legislature moves forward with restrictions on Chinese vapes, that may be the only way to get your fix.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Desperate for a win, Hurricanes face No. 10 North Carolina

With only two more regular season games on the schedule after tonight, Miami travels to Chapel Hill to face the top team in the ACC, North Carolina (7 p.m., ESPN)

The Hurricanes (15-13; 6-11) have lost six straight games and look nothing like the team that made it to the Final Four last season. Miami holds the fourth-worst conference record in the ACC this season. If the Hurricanes don’t improve their positioning in the conference, they will face the longest road to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The bottom six seeds in the ACC play in the opening round of the conference tournament so it would take Miami five consecutive victories to earn the conference tournament crown. The Canes opened the season with five straight wins but have not repeated the feat since.

North Carolina (21-6; 13-3) sits atop the ACC standings. The Tar Heels enter the game ranked No. 10 in the nation despite losing three of their last seven games. This is the second meeting between the two teams this month. North Carolina took a 75-72 win in Coral Gables on Feb. 10.

The key in the last meeting was R.J. Davis. The senior guard scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists in the win. Miami led early in the second half of that game but could not close it out.

Also tonight:

8 p.m. — NCAAM: Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Florida A&M Rattlers

10 p.m. — Miami Heat @ Sacramento Kings

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.