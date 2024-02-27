Lawmakers debate Tucker Carlson as Senate panel passes communism in schools bill

In a back-and-forth debate fueled down party lines, a Senate committee cleared a bill to require students to learn about communism history in public schools.

Under SB 1264, public schoolchildren would learn about the history of communism starting in the 2026-27 school year. The Florida Department of Education would be required to develop the standards as students learn about communism theories and atrocities. The Departments of State and Education would also recommend whether the state should pursue a museum devoted to communist history.

Republicans argued that young people today don’t understand how dangerous communism is and aren’t informed. The bill could help teach them.

“I’m a dad. I want them to learn the truth,” bill sponsor Jay Collins said during Tuesday’s Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meeting.

Democrats countered that the bill could indoctrinate students and wasn’t needed since students are already learning about communism weaved into world history, American history and economics at school.

Sen. Lori Berman said she worried how the state would handle current events by diving into communism or socialism, especially when the issues prompted extreme division.

“We have a real debate right now in the United States about whether or not Russia is an ally or a foe. Is that something that we were going to be teaching our children?” Berman asked Collins. “We have TV reporters who are in Russia right now reporting what a great place it is. Our children are going to be taught that. How are we going to teach communist history given what’s going on in the world right now?”

“I don’t suspect that will be a topic of discussion, though I am willing to have a beverage and discuss that,” the Tampa Republican responded. “To say that Russia is an ally or an enemy is just not that simple.”

Collins added, “That’s the great thing about history is we have that snapshot looking backwards.”

He said students would be taught age-appropriate lessons as some lawmakers voiced concerns about young children learning the subject matter.

Noting that there were three Senators from Cuban descent in the room, Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, argued that schools need to teach the evils of communism.

“This is our story. This what we have gone through,” Rodriguez said. “It is important to tell the story. It’s not just a chapter in history. It’s so much more than that.”

This was the final scheduled stop for the bill in the Senate before heading to the floor. A House companion bill (HB 1349) has made it to that chamber’s floor.