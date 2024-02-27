February 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: $1M slotted for Fernandina Beach ‘beautification and preservation’
Image via Amelia Coastal Realty.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 27, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Chambers agree on millions for emergency food distribution, Feeding Florida

HeadlinesNE Florida

Budget conference: Suwannee County secures emergency communications funding

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Victoria Heuler: New legislation will protect the dignity, autonomy, and rights of Floridians with disabilities

fernandina beach houses amelia coastal realty
Clay Yarborough and Dean Black brought home funds for their constituents, assuming this survives the Governor's review.

Help is on the way for Fernandina Beach from the state of Florida after budget conferencing.

The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee and the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Committee agreed to slot $1 million for Fernandina Beach 200th Anniversary Beautification and Preservation Improvements.

Next year is the anniversary year, so the funding is timely.

The funding request was carried by Sen. Clay Yarborough on the Senate side and Rep. Dean Black in the House, both Republicans, with the House offer matching the Senate appropriation.

“Two-hundred years old, Fernandina Beach’s downtown Historic District currently has an aging street-scape with multiple renovations over the last 20 years that has created combinations of sidewalk patterns and materials, deteriorating landscaping, aging lighting, and insufficient ADA components. The downtown revitalization project will re-fresh the downtown street-scape, improve walkability through the downtown corridor and create a fresh, clean, compliant corridor for residents and tourists,” reads the House funding request.

The money represents the culmination of five years of planning in the Nassau County community, with the project eventually being declared a “critically-needed legislative priority” by the City Commission.

Jacksonville’s Miller Electric has already completed a Downtown Lighting Design Study, which seems likely to guide the work to be done. Citizens groups will also have a say as the project goes forward.

The project, which is expected to benefit access to Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown, is expected to be a boon to tourism on Amelia Island. That is said to have a roughly $1 billion annual economic impact, and estimates are that one in every four Nassau County residents are employed in tourism-related industries.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis trumpets 'good story' of Disney defeat in new hype video with Beethoven soundtrack

nextBudget conference: Funding found for Oakleaf Plantation library

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more