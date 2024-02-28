February 28, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Education budget directs $4.5M for FSW radiologic program
Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesFebruary 28, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.28.24

HeadlinesInfluence

Sunshine State looks to require some insurers to cover costs of skin cancer screenings

HeadlinesOrlando

Budget conference: Lake-Sumter lands millions for Technology Innovation Center

FLorida Southwestern College
The technology investment would provide hands-on experience to students, college leadership says.

Budget appropriators are pointing a $4.5 million blast in state funding at Florida SouthWestern (FSW) State College. The Fort Myers school plans to use the funding to enhance a radiologic technology program.

The latest offer from Senate Education Appropriations would provide more than $2.2 million in funding in recurring revenue and another $2.2 million in nonrecurring revenue. House Higher Education Appropriations already has that amount budgeted for the school.

That fully meets one of three funding requests that Rep. Adam Botana, a Bonita Springs Republican, submitted on behalf of the school.

The request comes from FSW President Jeffery Allbritten.

“The goals that will be achieved by the funds requested are an enhanced hands-on learning experience for students utilizing the labs which will better prepare them to enter the workforce, improve student outcomes, and increase accommodation to meet the higher demand for more students into the Radiologic Technology Program,” Allbritten’s submission reads.

Money specifically will go toward two on-campus energized labs that would “provide a dynamic platform for students to acquire practical knowledge before their clinical exams, real-time feedback, and mentorship from experienced faculty and staff, thus, allowing for FSW to increase its admittance rate to potentially accommodate up to 60 additional students per year who can enter the workforce.”

The Senate and House have agreed to include the project in the budget. But that may not be the only money the school receives.

Both the House and Senate also have money set aside for the school’s Institute of Innovation and Emerging Technologies. Botana has requested $1.5 million for that project, though the House’s latest Higher Education offer has $2.3 million. The Senate goes beyond that and gives $3 million.

Both chambers split the cost of the project half and half between recurring and nonrecurring dollars.

But neither chamber has any plans for a third request filed by Botana on behalf of the state college. He also pursued more than $5.9 million to renovate the campus police headquarters at FSW.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.28.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more