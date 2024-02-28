CDR Health celebrates successful heart screenings for Leon County students

CDR Health has been partnering with the Who We Play For organization and the Leon County Schools Foundation since 2023 to provide free heart screening for sixth grade students, and the program is reporting resounding success.

During screenings in March and April of 2023 and again in November, more than 290 volunteers — including personnel from Who We Play For and CDR Health and medical volunteers from Florida State University’s College of Medicine and College of Nursing — administered electrocardiogram (EKG) screenings to 2,772 students from 10 middle schools in Leon County.

Of those screened, 54 had abnormal readings and received recommendations for further medical attention they may not have received without the screenings.

Of the 54 with abnormal screenings, nine were diagnosed with critical heart conditions — such as irregular rhythms, enlarged heart muscles or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy — that pose potentially life-threatening risks without treatment.

“We believe every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy. We’re thrilled that our investment in heart screenings helped save lives right here in our hometown,” said CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart. “Being part of this effort aligns perfectly with our mission of community service.”

CDR Health donated $75,000 to ensure all of the participating students received screenings at no cost.

CDR Health is based in Tallahassee and prides itself on building strong community-driven foundations of work through partnerships with other organizations to provide better health and wellbeing for Leon County residents.

CDR Health’s team includes both clinical and nonclinical experts. It has decades of experience in diverse health care settings and works to rethink the way state and local governments provide access to quality medical care.

Who We Play For is the nation’s leading affordable heart screening nonprofit serving young athletes and students. The group brings testing directly to schools and sports clubs to ensure students are able to easily access preventative care. The screenings have helped thousands of children identify heart conditions over the past decade, allowing those students to receive the care they need to remain happy and healthy.