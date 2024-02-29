Budget conference: Suwannee County school barricade money could stop an ‘active killer’ on campus

Some funding requests are a matter of life and death, as exemplified by Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Jason Shoaf’s apparently successful push for funding for school safety funding for Suwannee County.

The conference committee encompassing the House PreK-12 Appropriations Committee and the Senate Education Committee agreed on Wednesday to fully fund the $172,500 request for school door barricades, with the Senate acceding to the House position on what is a key priority for Suwannee Superintendent Ted Roush.

“Increased school safety for all students and staff, in the event of an active killer event on any of the campuses. The barricade system will work, even if the school door lock is broken or not locked,” reads the funding request.

The $172,500 will cover “the sale and installation of the Legacy Barricade emergency door barricade system, for 575 doors in the Suwannee School District.”

“An assigned project manager will oversee the project and will be the point of contact with the client. All labor and installation will be performed by our trained, certified and insured installation team. Jobsite cleanup and quality control inspection will be performed upon completion of the project,” the request promises.

The project must be completed correctly and on time to be fully funded.

Failure to meet deadlines would result in forfeiture of 10% of the funds back to the district from the vendor. Material defects in assembly would require the errors to be corrected, and the school district would have a right to claw back an additional 10%.

The mechanism is simple from the description in the funding request.

“Staff and students will now be able to safely secure a door, even if the door is not locked or the lock is broken, simply by dropping the pin into the barricade system,” the writeup notes.

As a testament to the durability of the barricades, six firefighters took over 12 minutes to breach a door in testing events. Normal people would find intrusion more difficult, giving law enforcement time to respond and handle attackers.