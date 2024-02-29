February 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathleen Passidomo charts a path for social media bill if vetoed by Gov. DeSantis
Kathleen Passidomo puts her food down on 'another intolerant culture war from the far right.'

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 29, 20243min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 2.29.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Judge says Palm Beach Post must wait until July like everyone else to see Jeffrey Epstein records

HeadlinesOrlando

Bill Posey backs Dave Weldon for HD 32

passidomo
The Governor has until Friday to act on the bill.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is suggesting that state legislators will revamp a bill to prohibit minors under 16 from having a social media account after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes the legislation.

Passidomo said she expected DeSantis to veto HB 1, but added that DeSantis and House Speaker Paul Renner were “close” on crafting a backup plan that all sides could accept. DeSantis has until Friday to act on the bill, which is a top priority for Renner.

The plan laid out by Passidomo would call on the Senate to take up another bill — HB 3 — and to amend it and send it to the full Senate. That bill, which contained an age verification requirement for those wanting to access adult online access, was referred to but never acted on by the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee. Instead, Senators added provisions to HB 1 before approving it.

“I feel confident that something is going to happen like that,” Passidomo said.

DeSantis has repeatedly voiced concerns about the legality of HB 1 and how it impacts parental rights. The legislation prohibits social media accounts for minors even if they have parental permission.

Renner and legislators pushing the measure have defended the outright ban on social media accounts for minors, saying tech companies have created a product that proves harmful to the mental health of young people.

“These addictive features and personalized algorithms are vials of poison,” Renner said last week.

The social media bill has been one of the most closely watched of the entire Session. Legislators pushed ahead on the bill even though DeSantis kept suggesting that he was not in favor of the measure.

Legislators could theoretically attempt to override the Governor’s veto, but to do so requires a two-thirds vote. HB 1 did not pass by a veto-proof margin in the Senate after a handful of GOP Senators voted against it.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmakers advance Casey DeSantis-backed cancer research changes, add more funding

nextHouse readies bill preempting local wage, heat exposure laws for final vote

2 comments

  • Fernando M Martinez

    February 29, 2024 at 4:55 pm

    I don’t understand how people can vote for individuals like this woman who doesn’t give a FIG about the state of Florida and it’s citizens.
    Her every response to a question or request is; “Call my office”.

    What a miserable waste of a legislators office.

    Reply

  • Flori-Duh

    February 29, 2024 at 4:58 pm

    The state legislature thinks that kids should be forced to give birth to their rapists baby, but can’t handle having an Instagram account.

    Shaking my head at these lunatics.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more