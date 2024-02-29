February 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House readies bill preempting local wage, heat exposure laws for final vote
Camilo Martin picks blueberries at the Coopertiva Tierra y Libertad farm Friday, July 7, 2023, in Everson, Wash. Farms and workers must adapt to changing climate conditions. As Earth this week set and then repeatedly broke unofficial records for average global heat, it served as a reminder of a danger that climate change is making steadily worse for farmworkers and others who labor outside.(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Gray RohrerFebruary 29, 20243min3

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 2.29.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Judge says Palm Beach Post must wait until July like everyone else to see Jeffrey Epstein records

HeadlinesOrlando

Bill Posey backs Dave Weldon for HD 32

Camilo Martin
'There are no specific laws in Florida, or the federal government for that matter, that mandate water, shade or rest for outdoor workers.'

Legislation wiping out local ordinances setting a minimum wage for contractors and subcontractors is poised for a vote in the House, after Republicans fended off a series of amendments from Democrats aimed at weakening the measure.

The bill (HB 433) also prevents cities and counties from passing laws to protect workers from heat overexposure.

Rep. Tiffany Esposito, a Fort Myers Republican sponsoring the bill, noted that it requires the Department of Commerce to enact regulations related to heat exposure for workers by 2028 if the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) doesn’t release them at the federal level.

“Employers have a vested interest in taking care of their employees and we see that through the actions that they take,” Esposito said. “That doesn’t mean that the city or county should mandate it.”

Democrats, though, said the measure leaves outdoor workers unprotected. An amendment offered by Rep. Susan Valdes, a Tampa Democrat, would’ve moved up the deadline for state-level rules for heat exposure protections to 2025.

“There are no specific laws in Florida, or the federal government for that matter, that mandate water, shade or rest for outdoor workers,” Valdes said. “OSHA is working on a federal rule but it could be years before they come.”

GOP lawmakers voted down that amendment and others to ensure the preemption doesn’t affect anti-discrimination laws; requiring the Department of Commerce to notify voters wages might be cut for some workers in cities with such ordinances; and to require a study on statewide regulations on heat exposure protections for workers.

Florida law already preempts cities and counties from setting their own minimum wage if it was lower than the state’s minimum wage, but allowed it for city and county workers and for companies that contract with local governments. Now, GOP lawmakers are moving to remove the exemption for contract workers.

A final vote on the bill is expected Friday. The Senate version of the bill (SB 1492) is ready for a floor vote in that chamber, but it only preempts heat exposure ordinances and doesn’t include wage preemption for contractors.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKathleen Passidomo charts a path for social media bill if vetoed by Gov. DeSantis

next'Taking a proactive stance': Legislature approves definition of antisemitism in state Statutes

3 comments

  • Elmo

    February 29, 2024 at 4:52 pm

    Sick F*#S what else can you say.

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    February 29, 2024 at 5:21 pm

    Typical GOP single finger for workers

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    February 29, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    If there truly are no specific laws in Florida, or the federal government for that matter, that mandate water, shade or rest for outdoor workers, why do we bother at all with having government?

    What’s even the point of government when the plantation owners beat and kill the slaves anyways despite our so-called representative government?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more