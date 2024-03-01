Senate passes bill mandating teaching of communism in Florida schools

Students in Florida schools are one step closer to mandatory communism history classes starting in kindergarten, after SB 1264 was passed by a 25-7 vote in the Senate.

Meanwhile, a House version was temporarily postponed Friday just minutes after the Senate measure passed.

The bills are similar: Sen. Jay Collins’ bill is entitled “History of Communism” while Rep. Chuck Brannan’s companion HB 1349 has a loftier title: “History and Instruction of Political and Socio-economic Systems.”

But for practical purposes, the bills are more similar than different.

They both require students to receive instruction on the history of communism beginning in the 2026-27 academic year in what is billed as an age-appropriate and developmentally-appropriate way.

They would also compel the creation of a museum of history of communism, create the Institute for Freedom in Americas at Miami Dade College, and rename Adam Smith Center for Study of Economic Freedom as the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom. Collins said it was because the bill was about “freedom” and the center would help “educate those truths in a well-intended, well-thought-out manner.”

In the Senate Friday, Democrats peppered Collins with questions about the legislation ahead of the vote.

Sen. Tina Polsky wondered why this curriculum was needed.

The sponsor said it was important to “teach the truth about this,” given Florida’s immigrant population includes many refugees from communist countries, and given that many young people don’t understand what communism is about.

“We don’t want bread lines,” the sponsor said.

Sen. Bobby Powell pressed Collins on the interchangeable use of “communism” and “socialism,” which led the sponsor to note that “socialism does often lead to communism” and communism leads to “totalitarianism and death” and the “pain train.”

Sen. Jason Pizzo described his time in China and Cuba as teaching him “we live in the greatest damn country in the world,” adding that he’s voting for the bill.

There is a key party split on these bills among actual voters, meanwhile.

Polling conducted by Sachs Media found Republicans were overwhelmingly supportive (74%) of an effort to teach K-12 students about the “horrors of communism.” By comparison, only 41% of Democrats believe kids need a crash course on Soviet genocide.