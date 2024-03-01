March 1, 2024
House votes to make it harder to raise local property taxes
Stock image via Adobe.

A.G. Gancarski

property tax with currency
The bill would force localities to live by the same rules as the state.

The state of Florida may raise the voting threshold for millage rate hikes, with a future House Speaker’s legislation passing the House by an 85-21 vote without debate, even though a similar bill is stalled out for now in the Senate.

HB 1195, which would ban localities from raising property tax over the prior year’s rate without a two-thirds vote by the local legislative body, is being carried by GOP Rep. Sam Garrison.

The bill would force localities to live by the same rules as the state, where a constitutional amendment requiring a legislative two-thirds supermajority to raise taxes passed six years ago.

An amendment from the sponsor gave the Department of Revenue emergency rulemaking authority to implement the act on Thursday.

The bill would go into effect in July, imposing the supermajority requirement for any millage increase after this year should it become law. Many municipalities pass their budgets in the summer, and this legislation would affect budgets starting as soon as October.

“Floridians are being hit with a one-two punch of increased property insurance rates and inflation. The last thing working families need is an unwarranted property tax increase too. Local governments have the power to raise property taxes, but they should only do so if there is a clear consensus that it is absolutely necessary,” Garrison said in a prepared statement after one committee stop along the way.

The original filing of the Clay County Republican’s bill contemplated a two-thirds vote in a referendum to be held during the General Election, but that version was withdrawn.

The Senate product (SB 1322) being carried by Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill did not get a hearing in Appropriations, so it’s uncertain whether this bill has a path to law at this writing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

